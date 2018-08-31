Log in
PENDRAGON PLC (PDG)
PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

08/31/2018 | 06:01pm CEST

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 31 August 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 161,403
Highest price paid per share (pence): 25.4000
Lowest price paid per share (pence): 24.7500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):                25.1348

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,408,235,464 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury.  This figure 1,408,235,464 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

31 AUGUST 2018

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price
(pence per share)		 Time of transaction Trading venue
167 24.95 16:29:53 London Stock Exchange
7000 24.95 16:29:53 London Stock Exchange
4109 24.90 16:28:18 London Stock Exchange
114 24.85 16:22:35 London Stock Exchange
3954 24.85 16:22:35 London Stock Exchange
3995 24.90 16:22:18 London Stock Exchange
8648 24.95 16:18:17 London Stock Exchange
3974 24.90 16:05:52 London Stock Exchange
4740 24.90 16:05:52 London Stock Exchange
4343 24.75 15:24:22 London Stock Exchange
4716 24.85 15:07:44 London Stock Exchange
4142 25.20 14:25:27 London Stock Exchange
3855 25.20 14:22:22 London Stock Exchange
4001 25.20 14:13:54 London Stock Exchange
4802 25.25 14:11:23 London Stock Exchange
3841 25.30 14:00:50 London Stock Exchange
4550 25.30 13:16:32 London Stock Exchange
3955 25.30 12:59:45 London Stock Exchange
3957 25.30 12:44:57 London Stock Exchange
4596 25.30 12:29:42 London Stock Exchange
4041 25.25 12:23:36 London Stock Exchange
4819 25.25 12:21:08 London Stock Exchange
3886 25.20 12:13:32 London Stock Exchange
4348 25.20 12:10:44 London Stock Exchange
4360 25.25 12:02:29 London Stock Exchange
2646 25.20 11:59:04 London Stock Exchange
4588 25.25 11:59:03 London Stock Exchange
3803 25.20 11:47:33 London Stock Exchange
4667 25.20 11:35:52 London Stock Exchange
12492 25.20 11:35:46 London Stock Exchange
4453 25.10 11:15:05 London Stock Exchange
4900 25.25 10:50:30 London Stock Exchange
7762 25.20 10:50:02 London Stock Exchange
3903 25.30 10:49:49 London Stock Exchange
2272 25.40 10:39:02 London Stock Exchange
1597 25.40 10:38:41 London Stock Exchange
3407 25.00 10:26:42 London Stock Exchange

 -Ends-


© PRNewswire 2018
