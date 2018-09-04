Log in
PENDRAGON PLC
PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

09/04/2018 | 06:06pm CEST

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 4 September 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 14,884
Highest price paid per share (pence): 24.9500
Lowest price paid per share (pence): 24.9000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):                24.9259

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,408,022,580 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury.  This figure 1,408,022,580 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

4 SEPTEMBER 2018

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price
(pence per share)		 Time of transaction Trading venue
3721 24.90 16:20:01 London Stock Exchange
3464 24.90 16:20:01 London Stock Exchange
1330 24.95 13:35:59 London Stock Exchange
2533 24.95 13:35:59 London Stock Exchange
3836 24.95 12:30:42 London Stock Exchange

 -Ends-


© PRNewswire 2018
