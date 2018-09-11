Log in
PENDRAGON PLC
PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

09/11/2018 | 06:17pm CEST

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 11 September 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 64,714
Highest price paid per share (pence): 25.9000
Lowest price paid per share (pence): 25.1000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):                25.4963

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,407,643,830 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury.  This figure 1,407,643,830 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

11 SEPTEMBER 2018

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price
(pence per share)		 Time of transaction Trading venue
361 25.05 16:16:42 London Stock Exchange
2771 25.05 16:16:42 London Stock Exchange
350 25.05 16:16:42 London Stock Exchange
2344 25.05 16:14:44 London Stock Exchange
577 25.05 16:14:44 London Stock Exchange
3543 25.05 16:08:57 London Stock Exchange
2463 25.10 16:02:18 London Stock Exchange
371 25.10 16:02:18 London Stock Exchange
2356 25.10 15:57:32 London Stock Exchange
481 25.10 15:57:32 London Stock Exchange
2913 25.10 15:52:41 London Stock Exchange
3140 25.10 15:46:28 London Stock Exchange
2825 25.10 15:38:47 London Stock Exchange
1567 25.15 15:32:13 London Stock Exchange
1754 25.15 15:32:13 London Stock Exchange
3132 25.15 15:25:23 London Stock Exchange
3138 25.15 15:17:56 London Stock Exchange
2930 25.15 15:14:45 London Stock Exchange
3237 25.20 15:03:51 London Stock Exchange
3355 25.25 14:56:18 London Stock Exchange
3478 25.30 14:42:51 London Stock Exchange
2846 25.20 14:32:29 London Stock Exchange
2892 25.15 14:23:39 London Stock Exchange
3281 25.30 14:15:58 London Stock Exchange
100 25.20 14:13:03 London Stock Exchange
1414 25.15 14:10:50 London Stock Exchange
3000 25.05 13:53:53 London Stock Exchange
3179 25.05 13:45:20 London Stock Exchange
489 25.05 13:45:17 London Stock Exchange
3134 25.05 13:44:32 London Stock Exchange
3428 24.90 13:24:51 London Stock Exchange
10284 24.90 13:24:51 London Stock Exchange
2852 25.20 13:24:35 London Stock Exchange
135 25.20 13:15:36 London Stock Exchange
3342 25.20 13:15:35 London Stock Exchange
2969 25.25 13:09:09 London Stock Exchange
3465 25.20 13:04:19 London Stock Exchange
7942 25.20 12:35:20 London Stock Exchange
2943 25.25 12:32:36 London Stock Exchange
1001 25.20 12:29:32 London Stock Exchange
2204 25.20 12:09:20 London Stock Exchange
5000 25.20 12:03:28 London Stock Exchange
638 25.20 11:56:44 London Stock Exchange
1640 25.20 11:14:45 London Stock Exchange
2896 25.15 11:07:09 London Stock Exchange
2868 25.20 10:21:11 London Stock Exchange
4780 25.20 10:21:11 London Stock Exchange
1254 25.20 09:58:05 London Stock Exchange
3139 25.55 09:58:00 London Stock Exchange
3595 25.60 09:30:14 London Stock Exchange
3553 25.55 09:07:42 London Stock Exchange

 -Ends-


© PRNewswire 2018
