Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 11 September 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 64,714 Highest price paid per share (pence): 25.9000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 25.1000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 25.4963

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,407,643,830 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,407,643,830 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

11 SEPTEMBER 2018

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 361 25.05 16:16:42 London Stock Exchange 2771 25.05 16:16:42 London Stock Exchange 350 25.05 16:16:42 London Stock Exchange 2344 25.05 16:14:44 London Stock Exchange 577 25.05 16:14:44 London Stock Exchange 3543 25.05 16:08:57 London Stock Exchange 2463 25.10 16:02:18 London Stock Exchange 371 25.10 16:02:18 London Stock Exchange 2356 25.10 15:57:32 London Stock Exchange 481 25.10 15:57:32 London Stock Exchange 2913 25.10 15:52:41 London Stock Exchange 3140 25.10 15:46:28 London Stock Exchange 2825 25.10 15:38:47 London Stock Exchange 1567 25.15 15:32:13 London Stock Exchange 1754 25.15 15:32:13 London Stock Exchange 3132 25.15 15:25:23 London Stock Exchange 3138 25.15 15:17:56 London Stock Exchange 2930 25.15 15:14:45 London Stock Exchange 3237 25.20 15:03:51 London Stock Exchange 3355 25.25 14:56:18 London Stock Exchange 3478 25.30 14:42:51 London Stock Exchange 2846 25.20 14:32:29 London Stock Exchange 2892 25.15 14:23:39 London Stock Exchange 3281 25.30 14:15:58 London Stock Exchange 100 25.20 14:13:03 London Stock Exchange 1414 25.15 14:10:50 London Stock Exchange 3000 25.05 13:53:53 London Stock Exchange 3179 25.05 13:45:20 London Stock Exchange 489 25.05 13:45:17 London Stock Exchange 3134 25.05 13:44:32 London Stock Exchange 3428 24.90 13:24:51 London Stock Exchange 10284 24.90 13:24:51 London Stock Exchange 2852 25.20 13:24:35 London Stock Exchange 135 25.20 13:15:36 London Stock Exchange 3342 25.20 13:15:35 London Stock Exchange 2969 25.25 13:09:09 London Stock Exchange 3465 25.20 13:04:19 London Stock Exchange 7942 25.20 12:35:20 London Stock Exchange 2943 25.25 12:32:36 London Stock Exchange 1001 25.20 12:29:32 London Stock Exchange 2204 25.20 12:09:20 London Stock Exchange 5000 25.20 12:03:28 London Stock Exchange 638 25.20 11:56:44 London Stock Exchange 1640 25.20 11:14:45 London Stock Exchange 2896 25.15 11:07:09 London Stock Exchange 2868 25.20 10:21:11 London Stock Exchange 4780 25.20 10:21:11 London Stock Exchange 1254 25.20 09:58:05 London Stock Exchange 3139 25.55 09:58:00 London Stock Exchange 3595 25.60 09:30:14 London Stock Exchange 3553 25.55 09:07:42 London Stock Exchange

