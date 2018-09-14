Log in
PENDRAGON PLC
PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

09/14/2018 | 06:12pm CEST

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 14 September 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 35,505
Highest price paid per share (pence): 24.900
Lowest price paid per share (pence): 24.7500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):                24.7994

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,407,462,711 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury.  This figure 1,407,462,711 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

14 SEPTEMBER 2018

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price
(pence per share)		 Time of transaction Trading venue
4404 24.75 16:29:06 London Stock Exchange
2232 24.80 15:19:08 London Stock Exchange
626 24.80 15:19:08 London Stock Exchange
3582 24.80 15:08:08 London Stock Exchange
2198 24.75 13:28:23 London Stock Exchange
556 24.75 13:27:47 London Stock Exchange
1614 24.75 13:23:03 London Stock Exchange
2158 24.80 10:54:21 London Stock Exchange
619 24.75 10:45:06 London Stock Exchange
4290 24.75 10:45:06 London Stock Exchange
2222 24.85 10:35:11 London Stock Exchange
6240 24.85 10:35:11 London Stock Exchange
2402 24.90 10:34:21 London Stock Exchange
2362 24.80 08:17:00 London Stock Exchange

 -Ends-


© PRNewswire 2018
