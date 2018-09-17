Log in
PENDRAGON PLC (PDG)
09/17 05:35:09 pm
25.15 GBp   +1.82%
06:22pPENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/14PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/13PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

09/17/2018 | 06:22pm CEST

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 17 September 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 116,259
Highest price paid per share (pence): 25.5500
Lowest price paid per share (pence): 24.6500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):                25.0742

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,407,346,452 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury.  This figure 1,407,346,452 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

17 SEPTEMBER 2018

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price
(pence per share)		 Time of transaction Trading venue
4358 25.05 16:16:16 London Stock Exchange
2040 25.15 16:07:52 London Stock Exchange
2156 25.20 16:04:27 London Stock Exchange
2404 25.20 16:04:27 London Stock Exchange
5982 25.20 16:04:27 London Stock Exchange
786 25.20 15:55:07 London Stock Exchange
12000 25.10 15:54:52 London Stock Exchange
6000 25.10 15:54:52 London Stock Exchange
2310 25.00 15:54:44 London Stock Exchange
4298 25.00 15:54:44 London Stock Exchange
2388 25.00 15:54:44 London Stock Exchange
2320 25.00 15:54:44 London Stock Exchange
4846 25.00 15:54:44 London Stock Exchange
2223 25.00 14:57:34 London Stock Exchange
2320 25.00 14:11:44 London Stock Exchange
1988 25.05 13:32:42 London Stock Exchange
2069 25.10 13:32:40 London Stock Exchange
2072 25.10 13:32:40 London Stock Exchange
417 25.20 12:12:53 London Stock Exchange
1361 25.20 12:12:51 London Stock Exchange
722 25.20 12:12:48 London Stock Exchange
1976 25.05 12:09:08 London Stock Exchange
2394 25.05 11:48:25 London Stock Exchange
3097 25.05 11:48:25 London Stock Exchange
1561 25.05 11:39:52 London Stock Exchange
4708 25.10 11:38:26 London Stock Exchange
13413 25.15 11:38:19 London Stock Exchange
512 25.15 11:38:11 London Stock Exchange
548 25.15 11:38:11 London Stock Exchange
2334 25.15 11:38:11 London Stock Exchange
2068 24.80 11:24:25 London Stock Exchange
1220 24.85 11:05:49 London Stock Exchange
940 24.85 11:00:04 London Stock Exchange
1333 24.95 10:30:22 London Stock Exchange
5204 24.95 10:30:22 London Stock Exchange
2196 24.95 10:30:22 London Stock Exchange
2126 24.95 10:15:35 London Stock Exchange
1084 24.80 10:15:14 London Stock Exchange
352 24.65 09:21:33 London Stock Exchange
2134 25.05 09:00:22 London Stock Exchange
1999 25.55 08:08:59 London Stock Exchange

 -Ends-


© PRNewswire 2018
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.