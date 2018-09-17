Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 17 September 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 116,259 Highest price paid per share (pence): 25.5500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 24.6500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 25.0742

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,407,346,452 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,407,346,452 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

17 SEPTEMBER 2018

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 4358 25.05 16:16:16 London Stock Exchange 2040 25.15 16:07:52 London Stock Exchange 2156 25.20 16:04:27 London Stock Exchange 2404 25.20 16:04:27 London Stock Exchange 5982 25.20 16:04:27 London Stock Exchange 786 25.20 15:55:07 London Stock Exchange 12000 25.10 15:54:52 London Stock Exchange 6000 25.10 15:54:52 London Stock Exchange 2310 25.00 15:54:44 London Stock Exchange 4298 25.00 15:54:44 London Stock Exchange 2388 25.00 15:54:44 London Stock Exchange 2320 25.00 15:54:44 London Stock Exchange 4846 25.00 15:54:44 London Stock Exchange 2223 25.00 14:57:34 London Stock Exchange 2320 25.00 14:11:44 London Stock Exchange 1988 25.05 13:32:42 London Stock Exchange 2069 25.10 13:32:40 London Stock Exchange 2072 25.10 13:32:40 London Stock Exchange 417 25.20 12:12:53 London Stock Exchange 1361 25.20 12:12:51 London Stock Exchange 722 25.20 12:12:48 London Stock Exchange 1976 25.05 12:09:08 London Stock Exchange 2394 25.05 11:48:25 London Stock Exchange 3097 25.05 11:48:25 London Stock Exchange 1561 25.05 11:39:52 London Stock Exchange 4708 25.10 11:38:26 London Stock Exchange 13413 25.15 11:38:19 London Stock Exchange 512 25.15 11:38:11 London Stock Exchange 548 25.15 11:38:11 London Stock Exchange 2334 25.15 11:38:11 London Stock Exchange 2068 24.80 11:24:25 London Stock Exchange 1220 24.85 11:05:49 London Stock Exchange 940 24.85 11:00:04 London Stock Exchange 1333 24.95 10:30:22 London Stock Exchange 5204 24.95 10:30:22 London Stock Exchange 2196 24.95 10:30:22 London Stock Exchange 2126 24.95 10:15:35 London Stock Exchange 1084 24.80 10:15:14 London Stock Exchange 352 24.65 09:21:33 London Stock Exchange 2134 25.05 09:00:22 London Stock Exchange 1999 25.55 08:08:59 London Stock Exchange

