Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 18 September 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 96,634 Highest price paid per share (pence): 26.0000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 25.2500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 25.8645

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,407,249,818 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,407,249,818 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

18 SEPTEMBER 2018

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 3097 25.95 16:29:49 London Stock Exchange 476 25.95 16:29:48 London Stock Exchange 1865 25.95 16:29:31 London Stock Exchange 1436 25.95 16:18:40 London Stock Exchange 1071 25.95 16:10:25 London Stock Exchange 2224 25.95 16:09:21 London Stock Exchange 2283 25.95 16:09:21 London Stock Exchange 326 25.95 16:09:21 London Stock Exchange 4792 25.95 16:09:21 London Stock Exchange 2218 26.00 16:03:25 London Stock Exchange 2338 26.00 16:01:19 London Stock Exchange 7906 26.00 15:58:09 London Stock Exchange 10000 26.00 15:58:09 London Stock Exchange 2482 26.00 15:40:50 London Stock Exchange 2013 26.00 15:36:17 London Stock Exchange 2558 25.85 15:17:30 London Stock Exchange 2413 25.90 15:13:27 London Stock Exchange 4754 25.95 14:35:04 London Stock Exchange 43 25.90 14:34:26 London Stock Exchange 1870 25.90 14:34:26 London Stock Exchange 578 25.90 14:33:30 London Stock Exchange 1861 25.90 14:33:30 London Stock Exchange 138 25.90 14:30:26 London Stock Exchange 2458 25.90 14:30:26 London Stock Exchange 8299 25.90 14:21:30 London Stock Exchange 8100 25.90 14:02:51 London Stock Exchange 3369 25.90 14:02:48 London Stock Exchange 2222 25.50 12:34:31 London Stock Exchange 2270 25.55 12:02:34 London Stock Exchange 2232 25.55 11:50:44 London Stock Exchange 4504 25.40 11:13:48 London Stock Exchange 1892 25.25 10:13:10 London Stock Exchange 108 25.25 10:13:10 London Stock Exchange 2438 25.45 09:28:03 London Stock Exchange

