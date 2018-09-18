Log in
PENDRAGON PLC
PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

09/18/2018 | 06:22pm CEST

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 18 September 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 96,634
Highest price paid per share (pence): 26.0000
Lowest price paid per share (pence): 25.2500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):                25.8645

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,407,249,818 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury.  This figure 1,407,249,818 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

18 SEPTEMBER 2018

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price
(pence per share)		 Time of transaction Trading venue
3097 25.95 16:29:49 London Stock Exchange
476 25.95 16:29:48 London Stock Exchange
1865 25.95 16:29:31 London Stock Exchange
1436 25.95 16:18:40 London Stock Exchange
1071 25.95 16:10:25 London Stock Exchange
2224 25.95 16:09:21 London Stock Exchange
2283 25.95 16:09:21 London Stock Exchange
326 25.95 16:09:21 London Stock Exchange
4792 25.95 16:09:21 London Stock Exchange
2218 26.00 16:03:25 London Stock Exchange
2338 26.00 16:01:19 London Stock Exchange
7906 26.00 15:58:09 London Stock Exchange
10000 26.00 15:58:09 London Stock Exchange
2482 26.00 15:40:50 London Stock Exchange
2013 26.00 15:36:17 London Stock Exchange
2558 25.85 15:17:30 London Stock Exchange
2413 25.90 15:13:27 London Stock Exchange
4754 25.95 14:35:04 London Stock Exchange
43 25.90 14:34:26 London Stock Exchange
1870 25.90 14:34:26 London Stock Exchange
578 25.90 14:33:30 London Stock Exchange
1861 25.90 14:33:30 London Stock Exchange
138 25.90 14:30:26 London Stock Exchange
2458 25.90 14:30:26 London Stock Exchange
8299 25.90 14:21:30 London Stock Exchange
8100 25.90 14:02:51 London Stock Exchange
3369 25.90 14:02:48 London Stock Exchange
2222 25.50 12:34:31 London Stock Exchange
2270 25.55 12:02:34 London Stock Exchange
2232 25.55 11:50:44 London Stock Exchange
4504 25.40 11:13:48 London Stock Exchange
1892 25.25 10:13:10 London Stock Exchange
108 25.25 10:13:10 London Stock Exchange
2438 25.45 09:28:03 London Stock Exchange

 -Ends-


© PRNewswire 2018
