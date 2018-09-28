Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 28 September 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 49,781 Highest price paid per share (pence): 27.2500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 26.5500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 27.0274

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,406,282,587 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,406,282,587 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

28 SEPTEMBER 2018

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 2609 27.25 16:07:57 London Stock Exchange 4288 27.20 16:07:32 London Stock Exchange 2542 27.05 15:06:48 London Stock Exchange 1983 27.00 14:46:51 London Stock Exchange 470 27.00 14:46:51 London Stock Exchange 3018 27.00 14:36:16 London Stock Exchange 2777 27.10 14:36:05 London Stock Exchange 7392 27.10 14:36:05 London Stock Exchange 2483 27.25 14:31:35 London Stock Exchange 6146 27.25 14:31:35 London Stock Exchange 2193 27.15 13:49:46 London Stock Exchange 800 27.15 13:49:46 London Stock Exchange 7956 26.80 11:25:06 London Stock Exchange 5124 26.55 09:25:24 London Stock Exchange

-ends-