PENDRAGON PLC
PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

01/03/2019 | 12:38pm EST

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 03  January 2019
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 220,619
Highest price paid per share (pence): 22.4500
Lowest price paid per share (pence): 22.3500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 22.4075

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,398,928,407 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury.  This figure 1,398,928,407 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

03 January 2019

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price
(pence per share)		 Time of transaction Trading venue
148 22.45 16:27:01 London Stock Exchange
7000 22.45 16:27:01 London Stock Exchange
6172 22.40 16:26:13 London Stock Exchange
7264 22.40 16:22:54 London Stock Exchange
6764 22.40 16:17:58 London Stock Exchange
11683 22.45 16:13:08 London Stock Exchange
2949 22.45 16:13:08 London Stock Exchange
1480 22.35 16:00:58 London Stock Exchange
5730 22.40 15:51:03 London Stock Exchange
5729 22.40 15:51:03 London Stock Exchange
5751 22.40 15:51:03 London Stock Exchange
2778 22.40 15:05:12 London Stock Exchange
3000 22.40 14:58:59 London Stock Exchange
114 22.40 14:58:59 London Stock Exchange
6166 22.40 14:49:47 London Stock Exchange
5693 22.40 14:41:25 London Stock Exchange
5720 22.40 14:35:01 London Stock Exchange
5696 22.40 14:28:48 London Stock Exchange
3156 22.40 14:19:20 London Stock Exchange
2789 22.40 14:19:18 London Stock Exchange
3267 22.40 14:13:18 London Stock Exchange
2481 22.40 14:13:17 London Stock Exchange
6268 22.40 14:02:43 London Stock Exchange
6269 22.40 13:53:23 London Stock Exchange
6277 22.40 13:44:38 London Stock Exchange
6716 22.40 13:33:24 London Stock Exchange
3379 22.40 13:20:41 London Stock Exchange
2477 22.40 13:20:39 London Stock Exchange
6405 22.40 13:12:43 London Stock Exchange
3321 22.40 13:09:57 London Stock Exchange
2486 22.40 13:09:53 London Stock Exchange
6366 22.40 12:45:09 London Stock Exchange
5786 22.45 12:29:45 London Stock Exchange
5816 22.40 12:16:22 London Stock Exchange
5756 22.40 11:58:46 London Stock Exchange
5779 22.40 11:39:03 London Stock Exchange
5794 22.40 11:20:06 London Stock Exchange
6831 22.40 11:03:12 London Stock Exchange
7031 22.40 11:00:17 London Stock Exchange
6239 22.40 10:57:53 London Stock Exchange
4686 22.45 10:57:49 London Stock Exchange
2333 22.45 10:57:42 London Stock Exchange
11530 22.40 10:50:00 London Stock Exchange
1544 22.40 10:49:59 London Stock Exchange

-ends-


© PRNewswire 2019
