Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Pendragon PLC    PDG   GB00B1JQBT10

PENDRAGON PLC (PDG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 01/07 11:30:00 am
22.575 GBp   +1.23%
2018FTSE 100 Up Ahead of Chancellor Hammond's Speech
DJ
2018PENDRAGON PLC : half-yearly earnings release
2018FTSE 100 and mid-caps scale fresh records as global rally roars on
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 12:18pm EST

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 07 January 2019
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 112,891
Highest price paid per share (pence): 22.70
Lowest price paid per share (pence): 22.55
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 22.66

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,398,556,516 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury.  This figure 1,398,556,516 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

07 January 2019

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price
(pence per share)		 Time of transaction Trading venue
6773 22.60 16:29:51 London Stock Exchange
5308 22.65 15:37:48 London Stock Exchange
5369 22.70 14:52:44 London Stock Exchange
5478 22.70 14:52:44 London Stock Exchange
4002 22.70 14:33:42 London Stock Exchange
7837 22.70 14:33:42 London Stock Exchange
1325 22.70 14:33:42 London Stock Exchange
6456 22.70 14:30:54 London Stock Exchange
961 22.70 14:30:04 London Stock Exchange
4940 22.70 14:30:04 London Stock Exchange
5387 22.60 13:50:37 London Stock Exchange
2388 22.70 13:36:21 London Stock Exchange
10936 22.70 13:36:21 London Stock Exchange
6609 22.65 13:30:50 London Stock Exchange
203 22.65 13:12:13 London Stock Exchange
5371 22.65 13:12:13 London Stock Exchange
6338 22.60 12:55:14 London Stock Exchange
2189 22.65 09:49:37 London Stock Exchange
9877 22.65 09:49:37 London Stock Exchange
3966 22.55 09:14:35 London Stock Exchange
1737 22.65 08:48:47 London Stock Exchange
9441 22.65 08:48:46 London Stock Exchange

-ends-


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PENDRAGON PLC
12:18pPENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01/03PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
2018PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
2018PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
2018PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
2018PENDRAGON PLC : - Directorate Change
PR
2018PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
2018PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
2018PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
2018PENDRAGON PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.