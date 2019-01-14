Log in
PENDRAGON PLC (PDG)
PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

0
01/14/2019 | 12:20pm EST

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 14 January 2019
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 183,672
Highest price paid per share (pence): 22.50
Lowest price paid per share (pence): 22.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):               22.3517

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,398,064,732 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury.  This figure 1,398,064,732 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

14 January 2019

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price
(pence per share)		 Time of transaction Trading venue
3285 22.00 16:29:06 London Stock Exchange
4499 22.00 16:29:06 London Stock Exchange
2964 22.05 16:20:11 London Stock Exchange
2718 22.05 16:20:11 London Stock Exchange
5909 22.10 16:17:37 London Stock Exchange
5680 22.20 16:11:48 London Stock Exchange
5131 22.25 16:03:30 London Stock Exchange
5122 22.25 14:29:59 London Stock Exchange
801 22.25 14:22:47 London Stock Exchange
59 22.25 14:22:47 London Stock Exchange
1954 22.25 14:22:47 London Stock Exchange
5046 22.25 14:15:37 London Stock Exchange
2008 22.30 14:06:13 London Stock Exchange
3027 22.30 14:06:13 London Stock Exchange
72 22.30 13:57:16 London Stock Exchange
4781 22.30 13:57:16 London Stock Exchange
4850 22.30 13:49:54 London Stock Exchange
5060 22.30 13:39:50 London Stock Exchange
4165 22.40 13:27:10 London Stock Exchange
874 22.40 13:27:10 London Stock Exchange
5049 22.40 13:16:56 London Stock Exchange
5278 22.40 13:04:28 London Stock Exchange
5034 22.40 12:52:01 London Stock Exchange
1948 22.40 12:44:07 London Stock Exchange
3674 22.40 12:44:07 London Stock Exchange
5339 22.30 12:26:11 London Stock Exchange
5099 22.35 12:24:20 London Stock Exchange
4249 22.40 12:19:17 London Stock Exchange
696 22.40 12:19:17 London Stock Exchange
626 22.35 11:52:48 London Stock Exchange
5302 22.30 11:45:20 London Stock Exchange
4931 22.30 11:42:49 London Stock Exchange
5285 22.45 11:41:11 London Stock Exchange
15739 22.45 11:41:11 London Stock Exchange
2273 22.45 11:41:11 London Stock Exchange
1713 22.50 11:39:47 London Stock Exchange
3667 22.50 11:39:47 London Stock Exchange
10857 22.50 11:39:38 London Stock Exchange
6797 22.50 11:39:38 London Stock Exchange
6796 22.50 11:39:38 London Stock Exchange
5160 22.50 08:23:16 London Stock Exchange
1072 22.50 08:14:12 London Stock Exchange
4016 22.50 08:14:12 London Stock Exchange
5067 22.50 08:06:49 London Stock Exchange

-ends-


© PRNewswire 2019
