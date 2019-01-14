Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 14 January 2019 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 183,672 Highest price paid per share (pence): 22.50 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 22.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 22.3517

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,398,064,732 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,398,064,732 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

14 January 2019

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 3285 22.00 16:29:06 London Stock Exchange 4499 22.00 16:29:06 London Stock Exchange 2964 22.05 16:20:11 London Stock Exchange 2718 22.05 16:20:11 London Stock Exchange 5909 22.10 16:17:37 London Stock Exchange 5680 22.20 16:11:48 London Stock Exchange 5131 22.25 16:03:30 London Stock Exchange 5122 22.25 14:29:59 London Stock Exchange 801 22.25 14:22:47 London Stock Exchange 59 22.25 14:22:47 London Stock Exchange 1954 22.25 14:22:47 London Stock Exchange 5046 22.25 14:15:37 London Stock Exchange 2008 22.30 14:06:13 London Stock Exchange 3027 22.30 14:06:13 London Stock Exchange 72 22.30 13:57:16 London Stock Exchange 4781 22.30 13:57:16 London Stock Exchange 4850 22.30 13:49:54 London Stock Exchange 5060 22.30 13:39:50 London Stock Exchange 4165 22.40 13:27:10 London Stock Exchange 874 22.40 13:27:10 London Stock Exchange 5049 22.40 13:16:56 London Stock Exchange 5278 22.40 13:04:28 London Stock Exchange 5034 22.40 12:52:01 London Stock Exchange 1948 22.40 12:44:07 London Stock Exchange 3674 22.40 12:44:07 London Stock Exchange 5339 22.30 12:26:11 London Stock Exchange 5099 22.35 12:24:20 London Stock Exchange 4249 22.40 12:19:17 London Stock Exchange 696 22.40 12:19:17 London Stock Exchange 626 22.35 11:52:48 London Stock Exchange 5302 22.30 11:45:20 London Stock Exchange 4931 22.30 11:42:49 London Stock Exchange 5285 22.45 11:41:11 London Stock Exchange 15739 22.45 11:41:11 London Stock Exchange 2273 22.45 11:41:11 London Stock Exchange 1713 22.50 11:39:47 London Stock Exchange 3667 22.50 11:39:47 London Stock Exchange 10857 22.50 11:39:38 London Stock Exchange 6797 22.50 11:39:38 London Stock Exchange 6796 22.50 11:39:38 London Stock Exchange 5160 22.50 08:23:16 London Stock Exchange 1072 22.50 08:14:12 London Stock Exchange 4016 22.50 08:14:12 London Stock Exchange 5067 22.50 08:06:49 London Stock Exchange

-ends-