PENDRAGON PLC
PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

01/16/2019 | 12:06pm EST

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 16 January 2019
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 190,359
Highest price paid per share (pence): 22.85
Lowest price paid per share (pence): 21.95
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 22.6226

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,397,632,883 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury.  This figure 1,397,632,883 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

16 January 2019

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price
(pence per share)		 Time of transaction Trading venue
995 22.60 16:29:34 London Stock Exchange
3977 22.60 16:29:34 London Stock Exchange
15146 22.55 16:29:02 London Stock Exchange
1141 22.55 15:17:53 London Stock Exchange
1046 22.55 15:14:23 London Stock Exchange
1063 22.55 15:03:07 London Stock Exchange
300 22.55 14:53:40 London Stock Exchange
3405 22.55 14:46:30 London Stock Exchange
1750 22.55 14:46:30 London Stock Exchange
1486 22.55 14:44:19 London Stock Exchange
99 22.55 14:41:12 London Stock Exchange
3347 22.55 14:41:12 London Stock Exchange
1186 22.55 14:29:42 London Stock Exchange
3380 22.55 14:21:58 London Stock Exchange
3367 22.55 14:21:58 London Stock Exchange
3933 22.55 14:21:58 London Stock Exchange
2160 22.55 14:21:58 London Stock Exchange
1753 22.55 14:14:15 London Stock Exchange
4967 22.55 14:11:15 London Stock Exchange
5230 22.55 14:10:07 London Stock Exchange
1821 22.55 14:10:07 London Stock Exchange
1567 22.55 14:10:05 London Stock Exchange
1821 22.55 14:10:05 London Stock Exchange
674 22.55 14:05:00 London Stock Exchange
2562 22.55 14:05:00 London Stock Exchange
3750 22.55 13:58:23 London Stock Exchange
3290 22.55 13:10:39 London Stock Exchange
3497 22.55 13:03:33 London Stock Exchange
3723 22.55 12:57:33 London Stock Exchange
3266 22.85 12:48:51 London Stock Exchange
3282 22.85 12:48:51 London Stock Exchange
4158 22.85 12:48:51 London Stock Exchange
11445 22.85 12:48:51 London Stock Exchange
12369 22.85 12:34:18 London Stock Exchange
3352 22.75 10:48:29 London Stock Exchange
3406 22.80 10:44:10 London Stock Exchange
3320 22.80 10:44:10 London Stock Exchange
29752 22.85 10:39:57 London Stock Exchange
344 22.35 09:13:30 London Stock Exchange
448 22.50 09:12:47 London Stock Exchange
3668 22.50 09:12:47 London Stock Exchange
3974 22.50 09:01:02 London Stock Exchange
1774 22.50 08:58:52 London Stock Exchange
10538 22.50 08:58:52 London Stock Exchange
1706 22.15 08:31:33 London Stock Exchange
3825 22.00 08:20:20 London Stock Exchange
3825 22.00 08:20:20 London Stock Exchange
3471 21.95 08:04:34 London Stock Exchange

-ends-


© PRNewswire 2019
