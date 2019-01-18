Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 18 January 2019 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 37,672 Highest price paid per share (pence): 23.30 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 22.75 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 23.1428

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,397,533,741 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,397,533,741 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

18 January 2019

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 4312 23.30 15:44:02 London Stock Exchange 4204 23.30 15:44:02 London Stock Exchange 4204 23.30 15:44:02 London Stock Exchange 1373 23.20 15:36:34 London Stock Exchange 4171 23.20 15:36:32 London Stock Exchange 5283 23.15 14:54:50 London Stock Exchange 302 23.10 14:30:54 London Stock Exchange 705 23.10 14:29:35 London Stock Exchange 634 23.10 14:26:40 London Stock Exchange 575 23.10 14:23:10 London Stock Exchange 588 23.10 14:21:50 London Stock Exchange 567 23.10 14:09:20 London Stock Exchange 621 23.10 14:08:09 London Stock Exchange 570 23.10 14:07:51 London Stock Exchange 732 23.10 14:03:25 London Stock Exchange 802 23.00 13:58:50 London Stock Exchange 665 23.00 13:58:49 London Stock Exchange 732 23.00 13:48:51 London Stock Exchange 729 23.00 13:48:50 London Stock Exchange 783 23.00 13:40:14 London Stock Exchange 651 23.00 13:40:13 London Stock Exchange 1008 23.00 13:34:50 London Stock Exchange 1000 22.75 10:24:57 London Stock Exchange 2461 22.75 10:22:16 London Stock Exchange

