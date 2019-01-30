Log in
PENDRAGON PLC
PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

01/30/2019 | 12:06pm EST

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 30 January 2019
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 898
Highest price paid per share (pence): 26.3500
Lowest price paid per share (pence): 26.3500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 26.3500

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,397,387,883 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury.  This figure 1,397,387,883 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

30 January 2019

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price
(pence per share)		 Time of transaction Trading venue
898 26.35 08:26:30 London Stock Exchange

-ends-


© PRNewswire 2019
