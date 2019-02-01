Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 1 February 2019 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 54,318 Highest price paid per share (pence): 26.30 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 25.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 26.0352

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,397,185,565 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,397,185,565 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

1 February 2019

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 1827 25.95 16:27:12 London Stock Exchange 1373 25.95 16:27:04 London Stock Exchange 3640 26.05 16:21:49 London Stock Exchange 2272 26.05 16:14:03 London Stock Exchange 1122 26.05 16:14:03 London Stock Exchange 694 26.05 16:14:02 London Stock Exchange 902 26.05 16:14:02 London Stock Exchange 717 26.05 16:14:02 London Stock Exchange 1534 26.05 16:10:10 London Stock Exchange 565 26.05 16:10:10 London Stock Exchange 558 26.05 16:07:55 London Stock Exchange 1720 26.05 16:01:02 London Stock Exchange 457 26.05 15:32:32 London Stock Exchange 1523 25.95 14:28:26 London Stock Exchange 3335 25.95 14:28:26 London Stock Exchange 2129 25.85 13:37:32 London Stock Exchange 695 25.85 13:22:05 London Stock Exchange 7644 25.95 13:06:30 London Stock Exchange 7622 26.15 12:30:52 London Stock Exchange 3621 26.30 12:30:41 London Stock Exchange 3179 26.30 12:07:14 London Stock Exchange 3528 26.30 12:02:22 London Stock Exchange 3661 25.50 09:45:29 London Stock Exchange

