PENDRAGON PLC
PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

02/01/2019 | 12:13pm EST

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 1 February 2019
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 54,318
Highest price paid per share (pence): 26.30
Lowest price paid per share (pence): 25.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 26.0352

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,397,185,565 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury.  This figure 1,397,185,565 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

1 February 2019

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price
(pence per share)		 Time of transaction Trading venue
1827 25.95 16:27:12 London Stock Exchange
1373 25.95 16:27:04 London Stock Exchange
3640 26.05 16:21:49 London Stock Exchange
2272 26.05 16:14:03 London Stock Exchange
1122 26.05 16:14:03 London Stock Exchange
694 26.05 16:14:02 London Stock Exchange
902 26.05 16:14:02 London Stock Exchange
717 26.05 16:14:02 London Stock Exchange
1534 26.05 16:10:10 London Stock Exchange
565 26.05 16:10:10 London Stock Exchange
558 26.05 16:07:55 London Stock Exchange
1720 26.05 16:01:02 London Stock Exchange
457 26.05 15:32:32 London Stock Exchange
1523 25.95 14:28:26 London Stock Exchange
3335 25.95 14:28:26 London Stock Exchange
2129 25.85 13:37:32 London Stock Exchange
695 25.85 13:22:05 London Stock Exchange
7644 25.95 13:06:30 London Stock Exchange
7622 26.15 12:30:52 London Stock Exchange
3621 26.30 12:30:41 London Stock Exchange
3179 26.30 12:07:14 London Stock Exchange
3528 26.30 12:02:22 London Stock Exchange
3661 25.50 09:45:29 London Stock Exchange

-ends-


© PRNewswire 2019
