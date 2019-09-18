Log in
PENDRAGON PLC

PENDRAGON PLC

(PDG)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/18 03:28:35 am
9.56 GBp   -12.45%
News 
Pendragon : Car dealership Pendragon scraps dividend, offers grim outlook

Pendragon : Car dealership Pendragon scraps dividend, offers grim outlook

09/18/2019 | 03:18am EDT
FILE PHOTO: File photo of a man passing cars on a showroom forecourt in west London

(Reuters) - British auto dealer Pendragon cancelled its annual dividend and issued a dismal annual forecast for the year on Wednesday, after deep price cuts to offload used car inventory pushed it to a loss in the first half of the year.

The British car industry has seen lower vehicle sales in the face of uncertainty caused by Britain's impending exit from the European Union, stricter emissions regulations and a shift towards sales of electric or hybrid cars.

The company said it expects annual loss to come in at the bottom of its expectations, blaming weak consumer confidence due to heightened political and Brexit uncertainties.

Pendragon, which has seen two chief executive officers leave this year, also said Non-Executive Chairman Chris Chambers will step down and Bill Berman will take on the new role of executive chairman on an interim basis.

The company reported an underlying pretax loss of 32.2 million pounds for the first-half, compared with a profit of 28.4 million pounds a year earlier.

The company's franchised UK motor unit, its biggest, incurred underlying operating losses of 7.7 million pounds, compared with an operating profit of 31.8 million pounds a year ago. Losses at its car store segment widened to 19.1 million pounds.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 4 488 M
EBIT 2019 23,8 M
Net income 2019 -11,3 M
Debt 2019 129 M
Yield 2019 7,83%
P/E ratio 2019 -13,6x
P/E ratio 2020 6,20x
EV / Sales2019 0,06x
EV / Sales2020 0,06x
Capitalization 152 M
Chart PENDRAGON PLC
Duration : Period :
Pendragon PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PENDRAGON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,25  GBp
Last Close Price 10,92  GBp
Spread / Highest target 111%
Spread / Average Target 58,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Trevor Garry Finn Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Michael Chambers Non-Executive Chairman
Martin Shaun Casha Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Timothy Paul Holden Executive Director & Finance Director
Gillian Dawn Celia Kent Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PENDRAGON PLC-51.47%190
CARMAX37.22%13 952
LITHIA MOTORS INC69.62%3 006
GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.64.59%1 549
CHINA MEIDONG AUTO HOLDINGS LTD138.95%991
CHINA HARMONY NEW ENERGY AUTO HLDING LTD-8.65%516
