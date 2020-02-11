Pendragon : Completion of sale of Puente Hills, California

Completion of sale of Puente Hills, California
Pendragon PLC
('Pendragon' or the 'Company')
Completion of Sale of Puente Hills, California
Further to the announcement on 16 August 2019 concerning the disposal of certain dealerships from the US Motor Group, Pendragon is pleased to announce the sale of its Chevrolet motor vehicle dealership in Puente Hills, California.
The transaction duly completed on 10 February 2020 with the purchaser, JBR Automotive Inc., replacing the purchaser previously announced (in accordance with the mechanism outlined in our 16 August 2019 announcement), and following the fulfilment of all closing conditions with total proceeds for the Company valued at £16.5m. In all other respects, there has been no significant change affecting any matter contained in the earlier announcement.
The transaction is in line with the Company's stated strategy of disposing of its US Motor Group and work on the remaining disposals continues.
|
Enquiries:
Headland Henry Wallers Tel: 0203 805 4822
Headland Jack Gault Tel: 0203 805 4822
Close
Completion of sale of Puente Hills, California - RNS
|
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
|
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved
Disclaimer
Pendragon plc published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 10:27:04 UTC