Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Pendragon PLC    PDG   GB00B1JQBT10

PENDRAGON PLC

(PDG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 02/18 03:05:51 am
26.725 GBp   -1.02%
02:12aPENDRAGON : Directorate Change
PU
02:02aPENDRAGON PLC : - Directorate Change
PR
02/08PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pendragon : Directorate Change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 02:12am EST

Pendragon PLC

('The Company')

DIRECTORATE CHANGE:

Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer

Pendragon PLC is pleased to announce that Mark Herbert will join the Company on 04 March 2019 as Chief Executive Officer ('CEO') designate, and will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer and join the Board on 01 April 2019.

As previously announced on 14 December 2018, Trevor Finn will retire from Pendragon PLC on the 31 March 2019. Trevor will hand over his CEO responsibilities to Mark and will remain available to support an orderly transition until his retirement.

Mark joins Pendragon following a 20 year executive career with Jardine Matheson Group across a diverse range of industries including the Jardine Motors Group UK where he held positions as Group Finance Director and Chief Executive Officer for 8 years. Most recently, Mark was the Chief Executive of Cold Storage Singapore and Chairman of DFI Lucky Cambodia consisting of 550 supermarket and convenience stores that formed part of Dairy Farm International Holdings, a pan Asian retailer and subsidiary of Jardine Matheson. Mark brings a wide range of executive and automotive sector leadership expertise to Pendragon.

Pendragon's Chairman, Chris Chambers commented: 'Mark is a proven, successful leader and I'm pleased to welcome him to the Company. He is the ideal person to lead Pendragon through the next phase of its development and we all look forward to working with him as we continue to implement our established strategy'.

Mark Herbert, CEO designate commented: 'I am delighted to be joining Pendragon as CEO at this time of rapid change and innovation in the consumer retail and automotive sectors. I am looking forward to leading the Company through the next phase of its development, working alongside our highly capable team members and business partners to implement our strategy and deliver good service and value to our customers, shareholders and the broader communities in which we operate'.

Enquiries

Howard Lee Headland 0203 805 4822

Henry Wallers Headland 0203 805 4822

Chris Chambers Non-executive Chairman Pendragon PLC 01623 725 119

Richard Maloney Company Secretary Pendragon PLC 01623 725 119

Additional Information

  1. Listing Rule 9.6.13R

The Company confirms that Mr Herbert was previously a director of Lancaster Public Limited Company; this appointment ceased on 09 July 2015. The Company confirms that there are no further disclosures to be made in connection with Mr Herbert's appointment in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.13R.

Disclaimer

Pendragon plc published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 07:11:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PENDRAGON PLC
02:12aPENDRAGON : Directorate Change
PU
02:02aPENDRAGON PLC : - Directorate Change
PR
02/08PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/06PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/04PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/01PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01/30PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01/30PENDRAGON PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
01/28PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01/28PENDRAGON PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 4 472 M
EBIT 2018 73,5 M
Net income 2018 34,0 M
Debt 2018 128 M
Yield 2018 5,28%
P/E ratio 2018 11,16
P/E ratio 2019 9,38
EV / Sales 2018 0,11x
EV / Sales 2019 0,11x
Capitalization 377 M
Chart PENDRAGON PLC
Duration : Period :
Pendragon PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PENDRAGON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,24  GBP
Spread / Average Target -11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Trevor Garry Finn Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Michael Chambers Non-Executive Chairman
Martin Shaun Casha Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Timothy Paul Holden Executive Director & Finance Director
Gillian Dawn Celia Kent Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PENDRAGON PLC20.00%486
CARMAX-1.07%10 556
LITHIA MOTORS INC15.25%1 982
RUSH ENTERPRISES, INC.26.33%1 687
GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.17.17%1 184
SINOMACH AUTOMOBILE CO LTD7.05%1 016
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.