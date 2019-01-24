Log in
PENDRAGON PLC (PDG)
Pendragon : Transaction in Own Shares

01/24/2019 | 07:29pm EST

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the 'Company') announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 24 January 2019
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 11,306
Highest price paid per share (pence): 24.20
Lowest price paid per share (pence): 23.90
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 24.0842

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,397,468,720 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,397,468,720 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

24 January 2019

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price
(pence per share) 		Time of transaction Trading venue
3366 24.20 16:29:52 London Stock Exchange
3577 24.20 16:29:52 London Stock Exchange
394 23.90 13:14:55 London Stock Exchange
3969 23.90 13:14:55 London Stock Exchange

-ends-

Disclaimer

Pendragon plc published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 00:28:05 UTC
