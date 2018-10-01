Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Pengrowth Energy Corp    PGF   CA70706P1045

PENGROWTH ENERGY CORP (PGF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Pengrowth Appoints Chandra Henry to the Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 02:01pm EDT

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pengrowth Energy Corporation (“Pengrowth”) (TSX:PGF, OTCQX:PGHEF), today announced the appointment of Chandra Henry CPA, CA, CFA to the Board of Directors with immediate effect.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to extend to Chandra a warm welcome to Pengrowth’s Board,” said Kel Johnston, Chairman of Pengrowth’s Board of Directors. “Chandra’s extensive experience and knowledge in accounting, finance and the capital markets will enhance our Board’s capacity to generate value for our shareholders. We all look forward to working closely with Chandra in the stewardship of Pengrowth as we work to deliver on our growth plan.”

Ms. Henry is Chief Financial Officer at WestBlock Inc. (“WestBlock”) where she is accountable for company growth, investor relations, financial compliance, adherence with securities law, financial accounting and treasury management.

Prior to WestBlock, Ms. Henry held various senior finance positions including Director of Finance for GMP Securities LP (2016-17) and Chief Financial Officer for FirstEnergy Capital Corp (2001-16). Both firms are leading boutique investment dealers that have served the oil and gas industry for many decades.

Ms. Henry has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the Haskayne School of Business and is both a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and a Chartered Financial Analyst Charterholder. Ms. Henry has also served as a Director, Treasurer and Chair of the Audit Committee of the Alberta Ballet Company since 2012.

About Pengrowth:

Pengrowth Energy Corporation is a Canadian energy company focused on the sustainable development and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada from its Lindbergh thermal oil property and its Groundbirch Montney gas property. The Company is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and has been operating in the Western Canadian basin for over 28 years. The Company’s shares trade on both the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PGF" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "PGHEF". 

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Tom McMillan
1-855-336-8814
Tom.McMillan@pengrowth.com

pengrowth.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PENGROWTH ENERGY CORP
02:01pPengrowth Appoints Chandra Henry to the Board of Directors
GL
09/12PENGROWTH ENERGY : Provides operations update and models cash flow in 2018, 2019..
AQ
09/10Pengrowth Provides Operations Update and Models Cash Flow in 2018, 2019 and 2..
GL
08/13MEG ENERGY : Names Derek Evans as New Chief Executive Officer
AQ
08/09MEG ENERGY : Ex-Pengrowth CEO comes out of retirement to lead oilsands producer ..
AQ
08/03PENGROWTH ENERGY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/03Pengrowth Reports Second Quarter Results With 16% Increase in Average Daily P..
GL
07/31PENGROWTH ENERGY CORP : half-yearly earnings release
07/25PENGROWTH ENERGY : To release 2018 second quarter results on august 3, 2018
AQ
07/25Toronto Exchanges Stock Review Delphi Energy, Kelt Exploration, Pengrowth Ene..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/04Pengrowth Energy Corporation (PGHEF) CEO Pete Sametz on Q2 2018 Results - Ear.. 
08/03Pengrowth Energy reports Q2 results 
08/01PENGROWTH ENERGY : A Pricey Value Trap 
07/06MEG ENERGY : A Race Against Time 
07/02Pengrowth Energy Is Taking The Long Way Back 
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 340 M
EBIT 2018 -41,0 M
Net income 2018 -75,5 M
Debt 2018 675 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 39,72
EV / Sales 2018 3,82x
EV / Sales 2019 3,63x
Capitalization 623 M
Chart PENGROWTH ENERGY CORP
Duration : Period :
Pengrowth Energy Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PENGROWTH ENERGY CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 0,99  CAD
Spread / Average Target -12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter D. Sametz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kelvin B. Johnston Chairman
Randy Steele Chief Operating Officer
Christopher Geoffrey Webster Chief Financial Officer
Wayne Kim Foo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PENGROWTH ENERGY CORP12.00%478
CONOCOPHILLIPS41.01%90 086
CNOOC LTD38.15%88 807
EOG RESOURCES18.22%73 558
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION11.55%62 072
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-6.06%40 654
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.