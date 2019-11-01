Pengrowth Energy to be acquired by Cona Resources for C$740 million
11/01/2019 | 10:22am EDT
(Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Pengrowth Energy Corp on Friday said it had agreed to be acquired by privately held oil company Cona Resources in a deal valued at C$740 million ($562.18 million).
Cona Resources, which is a portfolio company of Waterous Energy Fund, will pay 5 Canadian cents per share and a potential contingent value payment for each Pengrowth share.
(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)