PENGROWTH ENERGY CORPORATION

PENGROWTH ENERGY CORPORATION

(PGF)
News 
News

Pengrowth Energy to be acquired by Cona Resources for C$740 million

0
11/01/2019 | 10:22am EDT

(Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Pengrowth Energy Corp on Friday said it had agreed to be acquired by privately held oil company Cona Resources in a deal valued at C$740 million ($562.18 million).

Cona Resources, which is a portfolio company of Waterous Energy Fund, will pay 5 Canadian cents per share and a potential contingent value payment for each Pengrowth share.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.15% 60.6 Delayed Quote.13.78%
PENGROWTH ENERGY CORPORATION 2.56% 0.09 Delayed Quote.-66.67%
WTI 1.94% 55.16 Delayed Quote.22.14%
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 315 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 679 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,65x
P/E ratio 2020 -0,86x
EV / Sales2019 2,51x
EV / Sales2020 2,70x
Capitalization 112 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 0,26  CAD
Last Close Price 0,20  CAD
Spread / Highest target 75,0%
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter D. Sametz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kelvin B. Johnston Chairman
Randy Steele Chief Operating Officer
Christopher Geoffrey Webster Chief Financial Officer
Wayne Kim Foo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PENGROWTH ENERGY CORPORATION-66.67%85
CNOOC LIMITED-3.29%66 991
CONOCOPHILLIPS-11.47%60 569
EOG RESOURCES INC.-20.17%40 225
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-32.62%36 226
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED1.82%29 996
