Penn National Gaming : Board of Directors Authorizes New $200 Million Share Repurchase Program

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN: Nasdaq) (“Penn National” or the
“Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a new
$200 million share repurchase program. The new two-year authorization
(which will expire on December 31, 2020) is incremental to the Company’s
existing share repurchase program, which is set to expire in February of
2019.
Timothy J. Wilmott, Chief Executive Officer of Penn National commented,
“The new authorization reflects our confidence in the Company's growing
free cash flow from operations and is consistent with our historical
practice of providing management the flexibility to allocate capital to
share repurchases, debt reduction, and/or accretive transactions.”
Repurchases by the Company will be subject to available liquidity,
general market and economic conditions, alternate uses for the capital
and other factors. Share repurchases may be made from time to time
through a 10b5-1 trading plan, open market transactions, block trades or
in private transactions in accordance with applicable securities laws
and regulations and other legal requirements. There is no minimum number
of shares that the Company is required to repurchase and the repurchase
program may be suspended or discontinued at any time without prior
notice.
Rule 10b5-1 allows a company to purchase its shares at times when it
otherwise might be prevented from doing so under insider trading laws or
because of selfimposed trading blackout periods. Under a 10b5-1 plan,
the Company's third party broker, subject to the rules and regulations
of the Securities and Exchange Commission, will have authority to
repurchase the Company's common stock in the open market or through
privately negotiated transactions in accordance with the terms of such
10b5-1 Plan.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming owns, operates or has ownership interests in gaming
and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus
on slot machine entertainment. Reflecting the recent completion of the
Pinnacle Entertainment transaction, the Company now operates 41
facilities in 18 jurisdictions. In total, Penn National facilities
feature approximately 50,200 gaming machines, 1,250 table games and
approximately 9,400 hotel rooms. The Company also offers social online
gaming through its Penn Interactive Ventures division and has leading
customer loyalty programs with over five million active customers.
Forward-looking Statements
This communication may contain certain forward-looking statements,
including certain plans, expectations, goals, projections, and
statements about the benefits of the transaction, Penn’s plans,
objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are
not historical facts. Such statements are subject to numerous
assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Statements that do not describe
historical or current facts, including statements about beliefs and
expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements
may be identified by words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,”
“intend,” “estimate,” “plan,” “target,” “goal,” or similar expressions,
or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “may,” “might,” “should,”
“would,” “could,” or similar variations. The forward-looking statements
are intended to be subject to the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of
the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act
of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or
risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause
actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in
the forward-looking statements including: general market conditions,
changes in the Company’s liquidity or capital allocation strategies,
fluctuations in the price of the Company’s common stock, the possibility
that the repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued,
stockholder response to the repurchase program and other factors
discussed in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s
Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of
Operations” in Penn National’s most recent Annual Reports on Form 10-K,
Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K as filed
with the SEC. Other unknown or unpredictable factors may also cause
actual results to differ materially from those projected by the
forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are difficult to
anticipate and are generally beyond the control of Penn National. Penn
National undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to
any forward-looking statements, to report events or to report the
occurrence of unanticipated events unless required to do so by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005564/en/