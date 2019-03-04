Penn National Gaming : Hollywood Casino Aurora Hosting Multi-Week Fundraiser for the Aurora Strong Foundation and Association of Professional Police Officers

Hollywood Casino Aurora (“Hollywood Casino” or the “Casino”), with
support from its parent company Penn National Gaming, Inc., kicked off a
multi-week fundraiser on February 22nd to raise money for the
Aurora Strong Foundation and Association of Professional Police
Officers. Proceeds raised from food outlets, team members, raffles, and
auctions will be donated to the charities to support the families of the
victims of the tragedy that took place on February 15th at
the Henry Pratt Company. The Penn National Gaming Foundation will also
be providing a matching grant for the monies raised during the 17-day
fundraiser.
“Hollywood Casino and our team members are proud to live and work in
this great city,” said Greg Moore, General Manager of Hollywood Casino
Aurora. “We stand united with the City of Aurora and its citizens to
support the families of those who lost their lives or were injured in
this senseless act of violence.”
The multi-week fundraiser culminates with a signature event on Sunday,
March 10th from 12pm to 6pm that will feature a charity
raffle and auction, with 100% of the proceeds going to the sponsored
charities. The list currently includes, but is not limited to, the
following items:
-
14-person Sky Suite for a Concert at Hollywood Amphitheatre, Tinley
Park
-
Norwegian Cruise Line 7-Day Caribbean cruise for two in an Oceanview
stateroom
-
Four Guaranteed Rate Club tickets to a Chicago White Sox game and
autographed items from A.J. Perzynksi and Jose Abreu
-
Four tickets to the Overton’s 400 & four Infield Fan Zone passes for
June 2nd at the Chicagoland Speedway
-
Autographed guitars from the Rascal Flats, Prophets of Rage, and
Dierks Bentley
-
Autographed items from Imagine Dragons, Boston, Rod Stewart, and Styx
-
Dinner & Beer Pairing at Two Bros. Roundhouse with Private Distillery
Tour & All-Inclusive Tickets to Two Brothers 22nd
Anniversary Party
-
Rialto Square Theatre tickets and dinner gift cards for Billy Idol,
Straight No Chaser, and The Sound of Music
-
Paramount Theatre tickets for August Rush
-
Chef’s Dinner at Fairbanks Steakhouse
-
Chicagoland Speedway gift basket
Raffle tickets will be on sale for $5 each, $10 for five tickets, or $20
for ten tickets. The raffle will begin at 12:00pm and take place at the
top of each hour.
The charity auction will take place every hour on the half hour,
starting at 12:30pm. Each item will begin at a set minimum bid and will
be awarded via a standard silent auction format. Winners will be
contacted if they are not present and will have until March 15th
to claim their package.
“We are extremely grateful to the organizations and individuals who
donated goods, services, and direct cash contributions for this
extremely worthwhile cause, including our sister property Hollywood
Casino Joliet,” said Moore. “We look forward to raising a significant
amount of money to support our community through the Aurora Strong
Foundation and Association of Professional Police Officers.”
Hollywood Casino is also donating 50% of all cash proceeds on the sale
of Blue Burgers and Red Burgers at its Take Two Deli through March 10th.
In addition, 50% of all cash proceeds at the Epic Buffet on March 10th
will go to the sponsored charities. The casino has also been sponsoring
a “Blue Jeans for the Victims” fundraiser for employees to raise
additional charitable dollars.
The Penn National Gaming Foundation was established in the wake of
Hurricane Katrina to assist our 2,000 team members at our three casinos
in Mississippi and Louisiana who were impacted by the storm. It now
continues to help provide support for natural and man-made disasters in
communities where we own or operate casinos, such as Hurricanes Gustav
and Harvey, as well as helping the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Music
Festival shooting in Las Vegas, which included one of our team members,
and the tragedy in Aurora last month.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming owns, operates or has ownership interests in gaming
and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus
on slot machine entertainment. At March 1, 2019, the Company operated
forty-one facilities in eighteen jurisdictions, including Colorado,
Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine,
Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico,
Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and West Virginia. At March 1, 2019, in
aggregate, Penn National Gaming operated approximately 50,000 gaming
machines, 1,200 table games and 9,000 hotel rooms, and employed more
than 30,000 team members. The Company also offers social online gaming
through its Penn Interactive Ventures division.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005897/en/