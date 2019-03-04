Log in
Penn National Gaming : Hollywood Casino Aurora Hosting Multi-Week Fundraiser for the Aurora Strong Foundation and Association of Professional Police Officers

0
03/04/2019 | 02:27pm EST

Charity Auction items include 14-person Sky Suite for a concert at Hollywood Amphitheatre, 7-day Norwegian Cruise for two, and much more

Hollywood Casino Aurora (“Hollywood Casino” or the “Casino”), with support from its parent company Penn National Gaming, Inc., kicked off a multi-week fundraiser on February 22nd to raise money for the Aurora Strong Foundation and Association of Professional Police Officers. Proceeds raised from food outlets, team members, raffles, and auctions will be donated to the charities to support the families of the victims of the tragedy that took place on February 15th at the Henry Pratt Company. The Penn National Gaming Foundation will also be providing a matching grant for the monies raised during the 17-day fundraiser.

“Hollywood Casino and our team members are proud to live and work in this great city,” said Greg Moore, General Manager of Hollywood Casino Aurora. “We stand united with the City of Aurora and its citizens to support the families of those who lost their lives or were injured in this senseless act of violence.”

The multi-week fundraiser culminates with a signature event on Sunday, March 10th from 12pm to 6pm that will feature a charity raffle and auction, with 100% of the proceeds going to the sponsored charities. The list currently includes, but is not limited to, the following items:

  • 14-person Sky Suite for a Concert at Hollywood Amphitheatre, Tinley Park
  • Norwegian Cruise Line 7-Day Caribbean cruise for two in an Oceanview stateroom
  • Four Guaranteed Rate Club tickets to a Chicago White Sox game and autographed items from A.J. Perzynksi and Jose Abreu
  • Four tickets to the Overton’s 400 & four Infield Fan Zone passes for June 2nd at the Chicagoland Speedway
  • Autographed guitars from the Rascal Flats, Prophets of Rage, and Dierks Bentley
  • Autographed items from Imagine Dragons, Boston, Rod Stewart, and Styx
  • Dinner & Beer Pairing at Two Bros. Roundhouse with Private Distillery Tour & All-Inclusive Tickets to Two Brothers 22nd Anniversary Party
  • Rialto Square Theatre tickets and dinner gift cards for Billy Idol, Straight No Chaser, and The Sound of Music
  • Paramount Theatre tickets for August Rush
  • Chef’s Dinner at Fairbanks Steakhouse
  • Chicagoland Speedway gift basket

Raffle tickets will be on sale for $5 each, $10 for five tickets, or $20 for ten tickets. The raffle will begin at 12:00pm and take place at the top of each hour.

The charity auction will take place every hour on the half hour, starting at 12:30pm. Each item will begin at a set minimum bid and will be awarded via a standard silent auction format. Winners will be contacted if they are not present and will have until March 15th to claim their package.

“We are extremely grateful to the organizations and individuals who donated goods, services, and direct cash contributions for this extremely worthwhile cause, including our sister property Hollywood Casino Joliet,” said Moore. “We look forward to raising a significant amount of money to support our community through the Aurora Strong Foundation and Association of Professional Police Officers.”

Hollywood Casino is also donating 50% of all cash proceeds on the sale of Blue Burgers and Red Burgers at its Take Two Deli through March 10th. In addition, 50% of all cash proceeds at the Epic Buffet on March 10th will go to the sponsored charities. The casino has also been sponsoring a “Blue Jeans for the Victims” fundraiser for employees to raise additional charitable dollars.

The Penn National Gaming Foundation was established in the wake of Hurricane Katrina to assist our 2,000 team members at our three casinos in Mississippi and Louisiana who were impacted by the storm. It now continues to help provide support for natural and man-made disasters in communities where we own or operate casinos, such as Hurricanes Gustav and Harvey, as well as helping the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival shooting in Las Vegas, which included one of our team members, and the tragedy in Aurora last month.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming owns, operates or has ownership interests in gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. At March 1, 2019, the Company operated forty-one facilities in eighteen jurisdictions, including Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and West Virginia. At March 1, 2019, in aggregate, Penn National Gaming operated approximately 50,000 gaming machines, 1,200 table games and 9,000 hotel rooms, and employed more than 30,000 team members. The Company also offers social online gaming through its Penn Interactive Ventures division.


© Business Wire 2019
