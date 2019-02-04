Penn National Gaming : Names Jon Kaplowitz Senior Vice President of Interactive Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN:Nasdaq) (“Penn National” or the
“Company”) announced today that Jon Kaplowitz has been appointed Senior
Vice President of Interactive Gaming effective February 11, 2019,
subject to customary regulatory approvals. Mr. Kaplowitz will assume
leadership of the Company’s Penn Interactive Ventures (“PIV”) operations
from Chris Sheffield who is leaving Penn National to pursue other
opportunities. Mr. Kaplowitz will report directly to Penn National’s
President and Chief Operating Officer, Jay Snowden.
As Senior Vice President of Interactive Gaming for Penn National, Mr.
Kaplowitz will oversee the operations of PIV’s suite of innovative
social casino products, including Viva Slots Vegas by Rocket
Games (mobile casino gaming’s “classic slots” leader), Hollywoodcasino.com
(online and mobile social slot games) and Hollywoodraces.com (an
advance deposit wagering platform). He will also oversee the Company’s
growing online sports betting offerings and real money iGaming
opportunities.
“In searching for Chris Sheffield’s successor, we looked for someone who
could not only build upon the successful platform that Chris and his
team established, but someone who could help take PIV to the next level
in terms of developing strategic partnerships with potential iGaming and
sports betting companies, as well as media and content providers. We are
fortunate to have found the perfect fit to lead those efforts in Jon
Kaplowitz,” said Jay Snowden.
For the last seven years, Jon has led the New Businesses team for
Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA), one of the world’s largest media
conglomerates, with a focus on generating growth from new markets and
industry verticals. Importantly, as “Managing Director and GM – New
Businesses” he incubated new business opportunities for the company and
led the corporate-wide strategy for the sports betting and iGaming
industries. Prior to joining Comcast, he served as Co-CEO of Massify,
the leading and fastest growing online content creation network. Prior
to that, he was Managing Director/Head of Business Development for the
World Poker Tour.
“Jon’s extensive business development background, operational management
experience and broad knowledge of sports betting and the online and
mobile gaming world, make him an ideal addition to the Penn National
management team as we near the launch of our online sports wagering
operations in West Virginia and real money iGaming and online sports
betting in Pennsylvania,” said Mr. Snowden.
“I want to thank Chris for his successful efforts in leading the
development of PIV from its early days of operations to an established,
profitable and growing business for Penn National,” said Mr. Snowden.
“We wish him all the best as he leaves to pursue new opportunities.”
Jon Kaplowitz commented on his appointment, “I am excited to join Penn
National at a time when the Company’s iGaming and sports betting
opportunities continue to expand in new markets. PIV’s platform is well
positioned for additional growth that will help us better engage with
our customers, build loyalty and retention, and serve as a significant
channel for new customer acquisition.”
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming owns, operates or has ownership interests in gaming
and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus
on slot machine entertainment. Reflecting the recent completion of the
Pinnacle Entertainment transaction, the Company now operates 41
facilities in 18 jurisdictions. In total, Penn National facilities
feature approximately 50,200 gaming machines, 1,250 table games and
approximately 9,400 hotel rooms. The Company also offers social online
gaming through its Penn Interactive Ventures division and has leading
customer loyalty programs with over five million active customers.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005727/en/