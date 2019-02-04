Penn National Gaming : Names Jon Kaplowitz Senior Vice President of Interactive Gaming

Proven Media and Technology Expert with 20 Years’ Experience in Financial and Strategic Analysis, Incubating New Businesses, and Operating Companies in Domestic and International Markets

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN:Nasdaq) (“Penn National” or the “Company”) announced today that Jon Kaplowitz has been appointed Senior Vice President of Interactive Gaming effective February 11, 2019, subject to customary regulatory approvals. Mr. Kaplowitz will assume leadership of the Company’s Penn Interactive Ventures (“PIV”) operations from Chris Sheffield who is leaving Penn National to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Kaplowitz will report directly to Penn National’s President and Chief Operating Officer, Jay Snowden.

As Senior Vice President of Interactive Gaming for Penn National, Mr. Kaplowitz will oversee the operations of PIV’s suite of innovative social casino products, including Viva Slots Vegas by Rocket Games (mobile casino gaming’s “classic slots” leader), Hollywoodcasino.com (online and mobile social slot games) and Hollywoodraces.com (an advance deposit wagering platform). He will also oversee the Company’s growing online sports betting offerings and real money iGaming opportunities.

“In searching for Chris Sheffield’s successor, we looked for someone who could not only build upon the successful platform that Chris and his team established, but someone who could help take PIV to the next level in terms of developing strategic partnerships with potential iGaming and sports betting companies, as well as media and content providers. We are fortunate to have found the perfect fit to lead those efforts in Jon Kaplowitz,” said Jay Snowden.

For the last seven years, Jon has led the New Businesses team for Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA), one of the world’s largest media conglomerates, with a focus on generating growth from new markets and industry verticals. Importantly, as “Managing Director and GM – New Businesses” he incubated new business opportunities for the company and led the corporate-wide strategy for the sports betting and iGaming industries. Prior to joining Comcast, he served as Co-CEO of Massify, the leading and fastest growing online content creation network. Prior to that, he was Managing Director/Head of Business Development for the World Poker Tour.

“Jon’s extensive business development background, operational management experience and broad knowledge of sports betting and the online and mobile gaming world, make him an ideal addition to the Penn National management team as we near the launch of our online sports wagering operations in West Virginia and real money iGaming and online sports betting in Pennsylvania,” said Mr. Snowden.

“I want to thank Chris for his successful efforts in leading the development of PIV from its early days of operations to an established, profitable and growing business for Penn National,” said Mr. Snowden. “We wish him all the best as he leaves to pursue new opportunities.”

Jon Kaplowitz commented on his appointment, “I am excited to join Penn National at a time when the Company’s iGaming and sports betting opportunities continue to expand in new markets. PIV’s platform is well positioned for additional growth that will help us better engage with our customers, build loyalty and retention, and serve as a significant channel for new customer acquisition.”

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming owns, operates or has ownership interests in gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. Reflecting the recent completion of the Pinnacle Entertainment transaction, the Company now operates 41 facilities in 18 jurisdictions. In total, Penn National facilities feature approximately 50,200 gaming machines, 1,250 table games and approximately 9,400 hotel rooms. The Company also offers social online gaming through its Penn Interactive Ventures division and has leading customer loyalty programs with over five million active customers.

