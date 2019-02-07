Penn National Gaming : Reports Record Fourth Quarter Net Revenues of $1.155 Billion and Operating Income of $124.4 Million
02/07/2019 | 07:04am EST
- All Reportable Segments Saw Continued Improvement to Industry
Leading Adjusted EBITDAR Margins on a Same-Store Basis -
Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN: Nasdaq) (“Penn National” or the
“Company”) today announced financial results for the three months and
year ended December 31, 2018 and established 2019 first quarter and full
year guidance. The financial results for the three months and year ended
December 31, 2018 reflect the acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment,
Inc. (“Pinnacle”) on October 15, 2018 (and the divestiture of four
Pinnacle properties simultaneous with the completion of the transaction).
Timothy J. Wilmott, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “I am pleased to
report that Penn National beat guidance for the fourth quarter, with
improvements across the board in our principal financial metrics. These
results were driven by contributions from the Pinnacle acquisition and
continued growth in our same-store portfolio of properties.”
2018 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights:
Net revenues of $1.155 billion, an increase of $386.3
million, driven primarily by contributions from the Pinnacle
acquisition;
Operating income of $124.4 million, an increase of $97.6
million, with a net loss of $42.0 million, driven
largely by one-time transaction costs associated with the Pinnacle
acquisition;
Adjusted EBITDAR of $323.9 million, an increase of
$124.8 million, driven by a $113.0 million contribution from the
Pinnacle acquisition and growth of $11.8 million, or 5.9%, in the
Company’s same-store portfolio of properties;
Adjusted EBITDAR margins increased by 210 basis points
to 28.0%; the Company’s same-store Adjusted EBITDAR margin increased
by 150 basis points to 27.4%, with 17 of 23 gaming operations
delivering improved same-store margins;
Adjusted EBITDA, after Lease Payments of $133.5 million;
and
Traditional debt increased by $1.36 billion during the
quarter, principally as a result of the additional debt incurred to
partially finance the Pinnacle acquisition and a $100.0 million draw
on our revolving credit facility to finance our acquisition of
Margaritaville Resort Casino (“Margaritaville”) on January 1, 2019. As
of December 31, 2018, on a pro forma basis for the acquisitions of
Pinnacle and Margaritaville, our traditional net debt ratio was 3.12x
and gross and net leverage inclusive of master lease obligations were
6.12x and 5.87x, respectively.
“The fourth quarter marked the end of a transformational year for Penn
National,” continued Mr. Wilmott. “With the closing of our acquisition
of Pinnacle in October, we added over 10,000 new team members and 12
gaming properties to what was already the industry’s leading regional
gaming portfolio. In addition, we obtained the approvals for our
acquisition of Margaritaville in Bossier City, Louisiana in the fourth
quarter, and we announced our acquisition of Greektown Casino-Hotel
(“Greektown”) in Detroit, Michigan, which will expand our operating base
to 42 facilities in 19 jurisdictions following receipt of all remaining
customary approvals. Both transactions are expected to be immediately
accretive to operating results upon closing.
Pinnacle Integration Update
“As anticipated, we remain well on pace to achieve our two-year, $100
million run rate cost synergy target, with a run rate of $50 million
anticipated in 2019 and an additional $50 million expected by the end of
2020,” continued Mr. Wilmott. “We have begun to focus on revenue
synergies and plan for initiatives to commence in late-2019. We
currently anticipate incremental Adjusted EBITDAR associated with
revenue synergies related to Pinnacle to be in the range of $15-$20
million. The majority of those synergies should be realized in 2020 and
early 2021. As noted in the tables below, Penn National incurred
significant one-time transaction costs and charges in the 2018 fourth
quarter. We anticipate our transition-related expenses to stabilize as
we complete our integration efforts later this year,” said Mr. Wilmott.
Strong M&A and Expansion Opportunities
“On January 1st, we completed the acquisition of the
operations of Margaritaville for total consideration of $115 million and
welcomed their nearly 1,000 team members to Penn National,” continued
Mr. Wilmott. “The transaction was financed with incremental borrowings
under our Company’s revolving credit facility with the purchase price
representing a multiple of approximately 5.0x trailing twelve months
adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization,
and management fees for the period ended December 31, 2018. We expect
the purchase multiple will be reduced to below 4.5x based on projected
operating synergies and cost savings. Simultaneous with the closing of
the transaction, Penn National entered into a triple net lease agreement
with VICI Properties Inc. (VICI: NYSE) (“VICI”) for the Margaritaville
facility (the “Margaritaville Lease”).
“In November, we announced another accretive transaction in combination
with VICI for the acquisition of the operations of Greektown for
approximately $300 million,” continued Mr. Wilmott. “We are excited to
be entering the Detroit market, which is the beneficiary of billions of
dollars of new investments in the city’s residential, commercial,
entertainment and cultural center, all of which are driving new
residents, businesses, tourists and employment to the downtown area. The
transaction will be financed with a combination of cash on hand and
debt. The waiting period for Hart Scott Rodino antitrust review has
expired and we are targeting a second quarter closing of this
acquisition, subject to state regulatory approvals.
“Meanwhile, in Pennsylvania, our development efforts continue on our
planned $120 million Hollywood Casino York and the $111 million
Hollywood Casino Morgantown developments,” continued Mr. Wilmott. “The
Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (“PGCB”) has held the local community
impact hearing for the casino in York and has set March 4th
for the community hearing on our Morgantown project. Meanwhile we are
working with local government officials on the necessary local permits
and approvals for the development of the projects. The construction
timetable for both facilities is anticipated to be approximately 12-18
months following receipt of all requisite approvals, including final
licensing by the PGCB,” said Mr. Wilmott.
Return of Capital
“Finally, in December, the Company repurchased approximately 2.3 million
shares at an average price per share of $21.74 for a total of $50
million,” said Mr. Wilmott. “This was conducted under the Company’s $100
million share repurchase program that expired on February 1, 2019. Our
Board of Directors approved a new $200 million share repurchase program
that is in effect until December 31, 2020. The new authorization
reflects our confidence in the Company’s growing free cash flow from
operations and is consistent with our historical practice of providing
management the flexibility to allocate capital to share repurchases,
debt reduction, and/or accretive transactions,” said Mr. Wilmott.
Near Term Focus
“As we head into 2019, we’ll be principally focused on completing the
integration of Pinnacle and our latest acquisitions, with a goal of
creating a new organization that capitalizes on the talents and
strengths of all of our team members, while continuing to generate
significant free cash flow for our shareholders,” concluded Mr. Wilmott.
Summary of Fourth Quarter Results
For the three months ended December 31,
(in millions, except per share data,
unaudited)
2018 Actual
2018 Guidance (1)
2017 Actual
Net revenues
$
1,155.3
$
1,149.1
$
769.0
Net loss
$
(42.0
)
$
(48.8
)
$
(338.1
)
Adjusted EBITDAR (2)
$
323.9
$
318.4
$
199.1
Less: Lease Payments (2)
(190.4
)
(189.7
)
(114.5
)
Adjusted EBITDA, after Lease Payments (2)
$
133.5
$
128.7
$
84.6
Diluted loss per common share
$
(0.37
)
$
(0.40
)
$
(3.72
)
(1)
As provided by Penn National on November 1, 2018.
(2)
In the fourth quarter 2018, in connection with the Pinnacle
acquisition, we began utilizing Adjusted EBITDAR instead of Adjusted
EBITDA. The difference between Adjusted EBITDAR and Adjusted EBITDA
is the exclusion of rent expense associated with the triple net
operating lease of our Meadows Racetrack and Casino (the “Meadows
Lease”) with Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI: Nasdaq)
(“GLPI”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”). During the first
quarter 2018, the Company changed its definition of Adjusted EBITDA
to exclude pre-opening and acquisition costs and the variance
between budget and actual expense for cash-settled stock-based
awards. In connection with these changes, we have reclassified our
prior period results, where applicable, to conform to the current
period presentation. See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section
below for more information as well as the definitions of Adjusted
EBITDAR; Lease Payments; and Adjusted EBITDA, after Lease Payments.
Additionally, see below for reconciliations of these Non-GAAP
financial measures to their GAAP equivalent financial measure.
Review of 2018Fourth Quarter Results vs. Guidance
For the three months ended December 31, 2018
(in millions, unaudited)
Pre-tax
Post-tax
Loss, per guidance (1)
$
(56.6
)
$
(48.8
)
Adjusted EBITDAR variances:
Favorable performance of properties
4.5
3.4
Other, mainly due to corporate overhead
1.0
0.8
Total Adjusted EBITDAR variances
5.5
4.2
Other favorable (unfavorable) variances:
Interest expense
8.5
6.6
Rent expense associated with triple net operating lease (2)
1.7
1.3
Depreciation and amortization
(26.6
)
(20.5
)
Cash-settled stock-based awards
18.3
14.1
Impairment losses
(34.3
)
(26.4
)
Pre-opening and acquisition costs
(6.7
)
(5.1
)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
8.8
6.8
Other
(4.2
)
(3.3
)
Income taxes
—
29.1
Loss, as reported
$
(85.6
)
$
(42.0
)
(1)
As provided by Penn National on November 1, 2018
(2)
During the three months ended December 31, 2018, the Company’s only
triple net operating lease was the Meadows Lease.
Financial Guidance for the 2019 First Quarter and Full Year
The Company’s first quarter and full year guidance targets reflect the
anticipated impacts of several items, including the ongoing bridge work
in Lake Charles, Louisiana and the hotel and casino expansion at Monarch
Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. In addition, the table below is
inclusive of projected results from Margaritaville, which was acquired
on January 1, 2019, but does not yet include the projected results of
Greektown. Finally, the guidance is based on the following assumptions:
Corporate overhead expenses, which is net of allocations to our
properties, of $98.6 million, with $24.7 million to be incurred in the
first quarter;
Depreciation and amortization charges of $398.8 million, with $102.8
million in the first quarter;
Lease payments (which continue to be fully tax deductible) to our REIT
landlords under our triple net leases of $839.4 million, with $209.8
million in the first quarter. This includes projected full escalator
payments of $0.9 million under our existing triple net master lease
with GLPI (the “Penn Master Lease”), $0.7 million under the triple net
master lease with GLPI, which we assumed and amended as a part of the
Pinnacle acquisition (the “Pinnacle Master Lease” and collectively
with the Penn Master Lease, the “Master Leases”) and $0.2 million
under the Meadows Lease;
Maintenance capital expenditures of $188.4 million, with $27.8 million
in the first quarter;
Project capital expenditures for Hollywood Casino York and Hollywood
Casino Morgantown of $15.0 million and $21.5 million, respectively,
with $0.7 million of spend in the first quarter for each facility;
Cash interest on traditional debt of $126.0 million, with $38.5
million in the first quarter;
Interest expense of $854.4 million, with $212.3 million in the first
quarter, inclusive of interest expense related to the financing
obligations associated with our Master Leases;
Cash taxes of $16.8 million, with $5.0 million in the first quarter;
Our share of non-operating items (such as depreciation and
amortization expense) associated with our Kansas JV of $3.7 million,
with $1.1 million to be incurred in the first quarter;
Estimated non-cash stock compensation expenses of $14.0 million, with
$3.5 million to be incurred in the first quarter;
LIBOR is based on the forward yield curve;
A diluted share count of approximately 119.0 million; and
There will be no material changes in applicable legislation,
regulatory environment, world events, weather, recent consumer trends,
economic conditions, oil prices, competitive landscape (other than
listed above) or other circumstances beyond our control that may
adversely affect the Company’s results of operations.
The guidance table below includes comparative prior period actual
results.
For the three months ending/ended March 31,
For the full year ending/ended December 31,
(in millions, except per share data,
unaudited)
2019 Guidance
2018 Actual
2019 Guidance
2018 Actual
Net revenues
$
1,301.4
$
816.1
$
5,207.7
$
3,587.9
Net income (1)
$
47.5
$
45.4
$
162.9
$
93.5
Income tax expense (benefit)
17.1
15.7
58.1
(3.6
)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
0.9
—
21.0
Income from unconsolidated affiliates
(6.2
)
(5.4
)
(24.6
)
(22.3
)
Interest income (1)
(0.3
)
(0.3
)
(1.0
)
(1.0
)
Interest expense
212.3
115.8
854.4
539.4
Other expense
1.0
—
12.0
7.1
Operating income (1)
271.4
172.1
1,061.8
634.1
Rent expense associated with triple net operating leases(1)(2)
9.1
—
36.8
3.8
Charge for stock compensation
3.5
2.9
14.0
12.0
Cash-settled stock award variance (3)
—
(7.5
)
—
(19.6
)
Loss on disposal of assets
—
0.1
—
3.2
Contingent purchase price
0.4
1.1
1.4
0.5
Pre-opening and acquisition costs
—
6.1
—
95.0
Depreciation and amortization (1)
102.8
60.4
398.8
269.0
Provision for loan loss and unfunded loan commitments to the JIVDC,
net of recoveries, and impairment losses
—
0.6
—
17.9
Insurance recoveries, net of deductible charges
—
—
—
(0.1
)
Income from unconsolidated affiliates
6.2
5.4
24.6
22.3
Non-operating items for Kansas JV (3)
1.1
1.3
3.7
5.1
Adjusted EBITDAR
$
394.5
$
242.5
$
1,541.1
$
1,043.2
Less: Lease Payments (4)
(209.8
)
(115.9
)
(839.4
)
(537.4
)
Adjusted EBITDA, after Lease Payments
$
184.7
$
126.6
$
701.7
$
505.8
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.40
$
0.48
$
1.37
$
0.93
(1)
Amounts do not include the impact of the adoption of the new
accounting standard related to leases, Accounting Standards
Codification (“ASC”) Topic 842, Leases.
(2)
During the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, the
Company’s only triple net operating lease was the Meadows Lease. The
three months and year ending December 31, 2019 also include the
Margaritaville Lease, which is expected to be accounted for as an
operating lease.
(3)
For a description of these items, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”
section below.
(4)
The three months and year ending December 31, 2019 includes amounts
paid to VICI under the Margaritaville Lease.
PENN NATIONAL GAMING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Segment Information
During the fourth quarter 2018, the Company made revisions to its
reportable segments upon the consummation of the Pinnacle acquisition in
order to maintain alignment with its internal organizational structure.
Apart from the addition of the new properties, the most significant
change was dividing the South/West segment into two separate reportable
segments. The periods prior to October 15, 2018 have been restated to
provide comparability, but do not reflect the pre-acquisition operating
results of Pinnacle.
Net Revenues
Operating Income (Loss)
Adjusted EBITDAR
For the three months ended December 31,
For the three months ended December 31,
For the three months ended December 31,
(in thousands, unaudited)
2018
2017
2018
2017
2018
2017
Northeast segment (1)
$
526,145
$
425,762
$
129,925
$
100,974
$
149,144
$
128,045
South segment (2)
207,983
58,169
47,326
9,635
60,199
12,753
West segment (3)
146,602
93,373
34,752
(67,368
)
42,422
16,134
Midwest segment (4)
264,661
180,231
75,275
43,278
93,212
57,269
Other (5)
9,878
11,501
(162,918
)
(59,744
)
(21,087
)
(15,120
)
Total
$
1,155,269
$
769,036
$
124,360
$
26,775
$
323,890
$
199,081
Net Revenues
Operating Income (Loss)
Adjusted EBITDAR
For the year ended December 31,
For the year ended December 31,
For the year ended December 31,
(in thousands, unaudited)
2018
2017
2018
2017
2018
2017
Northeast segment (1)
$
1,891,514
$
1,756,579
$
514,290
$
451,084
$
583,791
$
549,304
South segment (2)
394,351
224,247
97,862
51,501
118,962
62,580
West segment (3)
437,887
380,418
106,473
(57,282
)
114,267
72,744
Midwest segment (4)
823,717
735,033
233,552
191,313
294,332
249,744
Other (5)
40,449
51,693
(318,085
)
(190,902
)
(68,111
)
(55,223
)
Total
$
3,587,918
$
3,147,970
$
634,092
$
445,714
$
1,043,241
$
879,149
(1)
The Northeast segment consists of the following properties:
Ameristar East Chicago, Hollywood Casino Bangor, Hollywood Casino at
Charles Town Races, Hollywood Casino Columbus, Hollywood Casino
Lawrenceburg, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course,
Hollywood Casino Toledo, Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway,
Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course, Meadows Racetrack
and Casino, and Plainridge Park Casino. The financial information
for the year ended December 31, 2018 also includes the Company’s
Casino Rama management service contract, which terminated in July
2018. During the year ended December 31, 2018, net revenues were
$46.8 million higher due to reimbursable costs associated with our
management service contract for Casino Rama following the
implementation of the new revenue standard (as defined below),
effective January 1, 2018.
(2)
The South segment consists of the following properties: 1st
Jackpot Casino (f/k/a Bally’s Casino Tunica), Ameristar Vicksburg,
Boomtown Biloxi, Boomtown Bossier City, Boomtown New Orleans,
Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast, Hollywood Casino Tunica, L’Auberge
Baton Rouge, L’Auberge Lake Charles, and Resorts Casino Tunica.
Beginning January 1, 2019, Margaritaville will also be included in
the South segment in connection with the closing of the acquisition.
(3)
The West segment consists of the following properties: Ameristar
Black Hawk, Cactus Petes and Horseshu, M Resort, Tropicana Las
Vegas, and Zia Park Casino. The financial information for the year
ended December 31, 2018 also includes the Company’s investments in
and the management contract of Hollywood Casino Jamul-San Diego,
which terminated in July 2018.
(4)
The Midwest segment consists of the following properties: Ameristar
Council Bluffs; Argosy Casino Alton; Argosy Casino Riverside;
Hollywood Casino Aurora; Hollywood Casino Joliet; our 50% investment
in Kansas Entertainment, which owns Hollywood Casino at Kansas
Speedway; Hollywood Casino St. Louis; Prairie State Gaming; and
River City Casino.
(5)
The Other category consists of the Company’s standalone racing
operations, namely Sanford-Orlando Kennel Club, and the Company’s
joint venture interests in Sam Houston Race Park, Valley Race Park,
and Freehold Raceway. The Other category also includes Penn
Interactive Ventures, the Company’s interactive division which
represents Penn National’s social gaming initiatives, our management
contract for Retama Park Racetrack, and our live and televised poker
tournament series that operates under the trade name, Heartland
Poker Tour. Expenses incurred for corporate and shared services
activities that are directly attributable to a property or are
otherwise incurred to support a property are allocated to each
property. The Other category also includes corporate overhead costs,
which consists of certain expenses, such as: payroll, professional
fees, travel expenses and other general and administrative expenses
that do not directly relate to or have otherwise been allocated to a
property. For the three months and the year ended December 31, 2018,
corporate overhead costs were $23.8 million and $80.1 million,
respectively, compared to $17.9 million and $71.4 million for the
corresponding prior year periods.
PENN NATIONAL GAMING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Comparable GAAP Financial Measure to
Adjusted EBITDAR and Adjusted EBITDA, after Lease Payments
For the three months ended
For the year ended
(in thousands, unaudited)
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Net income (loss)
$
(42,036
)
$
(338,060
)
$
93,514
$
473,463
Income tax expense (benefit)
(43,594
)
252,134
(3,593
)
(498,507
)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
17,192
573
20,964
23,963
Income from unconsolidated affiliates
(5,535
)
(4,321
)
(22,326
)
(18,671
)
Interest income
(269
)
(367
)
(1,005
)
(3,552
)
Interest expense
192,960
116,761
539,417
466,761
Other expense
5,642
55
7,121
2,257
Operating income
124,360
26,775
634,092
445,714
Rent expense associated with triple net operating lease
3,797
—
3,797
—
Charge for stock compensation
3,187
1,953
12,034
7,780
Cash-settled stock award variance
(18,257
)
10,632
(19,611
)
23,471
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets
(55
)
70
3,168
172
Contingent purchase price
(1,289
)
9,953
454
(6,840
)
Pre-opening and acquisition costs
77,861
5,138
95,020
9,732
Depreciation and amortization
93,189
61,374
268,990
267,062
Provision for loan loss and unfunded loan commitments to the JIVDC,
net of recoveries, and impairment losses (1)
34,288
77,858
17,921
107,810
Insurance recoveries, net of deductible charges
—
(289
)
(68
)
(289
)
Income from unconsolidated affiliates
5,535
4,321
22,326
18,671
Non-operating items for Kansas JV
1,274
1,296
5,118
5,866
Adjusted EBITDAR
$
323,890
$
199,081
$
1,043,241
$
879,149
Less: Lease Payments
(190,417
)
(114,532
)
(537,447
)
(455,439
)
Adjusted EBITDA, after Lease Payments
$
133,473
$
84,549
$
505,794
$
423,710
(1)
We recorded an impairment on certain of our long-lived assets of
$34.3 million during the three months ended December 31, 2018,
offset by a loan loss recovery of $17.0 million that was recorded
during the year ended December 31, 2018 on the sale of our Jamul
loan, as compared to provisions of $77.9 million and $89.8 million
for the three months and year ended December 31, 2017, respectively.
The year ended December 31, 2017 also includes a goodwill impairment
charge of $18.0 million.
PENN NATIONAL GAMING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the three months ended December 31,
For the year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except per share data,
unaudited)
2018
2017
2018
2017
Revenues:
Gaming (1)
$
928,938
$
658,758
$
2,894,861
$
2,692,021
Food, beverage, hotel, and other (1)
226,331
148,009
629,733
601,731
Management service and licensing fees
—
2,845
6,043
11,654
Reimbursable management costs (1)
—
6,236
57,281
26,060
Revenues
1,155,269
815,848
3,587,918
3,331,466
Less: Promotional allowances (1)
—
(46,812
)
—
(183,496
)
Net revenues
1,155,269
769,036
3,587,918
3,147,970
Operating expenses
Gaming (1)
508,225
336,933
1,551,430
1,364,989
Food, beverage, hotel and other (1)
155,194
108,485
439,253
421,848
General and administrative
240,013
151,375
618,951
514,487
Depreciation and amortization
93,189
61,374
268,990
267,062
Reimbursable management costs (1)
—
6,236
57,281
26,060
Provision for loan loss and unfunded loan commitments to the JIVDC,
net of recoveries, and impairment losses
34,288
77,858
17,921
107,810
Total operating expenses
1,030,909
742,261
2,953,826
2,702,256
Operating income
124,360
26,775
634,092
445,714
Other income (expenses)
Interest expense
(192,960
)
(116,761
)
(539,417
)
(466,761
)
Interest income
269
367
1,005
3,552
Income from unconsolidated affiliates
5,535
4,321
22,326
18,671
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
(17,192
)
(573
)
(20,964
)
(23,963
)
Other
(5,642
)
(55
)
(7,121
)
(2,257
)
Total other expenses
(209,990
)
(112,701
)
(544,171
)
(470,758
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
(85,630
)
(85,926
)
89,921
(25,044
)
Income tax benefit (expense)
43,594
(252,134
)
3,593
498,507
Net income (loss)
(42,036
)
(338,060
)
93,514
473,463
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
5
—
5
—
Net income (loss) attributable to Penn National Gaming, Inc.
$
(42,031
)
$
(338,060
)
$
93,519
$
473,463
Earnings (loss) per common share:
Basic earnings (loss) per common share
$
(0.37
)
$
(3.72
)
$
0.96
$
5.21
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$
(0.37
)
$
(3.72
)
$
0.93
$
5.07
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
113,581
90,827
97,105
90,854
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
113,581
90,827
100,338
93,378
(1)
Penn National adopted ASC Topic 606, “Revenue from Contracts with
Customers” (“ASC 606” or the “new revenue standard”), on January 1,
2018 using the modified retrospective method which impacts the
comparability of these line items. See the following page of this
release for further details.
PENN NATIONAL GAMING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Supplemental Information 2018 Impact of Adopting New
Revenue Standard
(in thousands, unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018, as Reported
Balances Without Adoption of ASC 606
Effect of Change Higher / (Lower)
For the Year Ended December 31, 2018, as Reported
Balances Without Adoption of ASC 606
Effect of Change Higher / (Lower)
Revenues
Gaming (1)(2)
$
928,938
$
1,025,305
$
(96,367
)
$
2,894,861
$
3,100,965
$
(206,104
)
Food, beverage, hotel and other (2)(4)
226,331
240,800
(14,469
)
629,733
699,085
(69,352
)
Management service and licensing fees
—
—
—
6,043
6,043
—
Reimbursable management costs (3)
—
—
—
57,281
10,459
46,822
Revenues
1,155,269
1,266,105
(110,836
)
3,587,918
3,816,552
(228,634
)
Less: Promotional allowances (2)
—
(97,075
)
97,075
—
(236,766
)
236,766
Net revenues
1,155,269
1,169,030
(13,761
)
3,587,918
3,579,786
8,132
Operating expenses
Gaming (1)
508,225
512,572
(4,347
)
1,551,430
1,554,245
(2,815
)
Food, beverage, hotel and other (4)
155,194
165,337
(10,143
)
439,253
476,545
(37,292
)
General and administrative
240,013
240,013
—
618,951
618,951
—
Depreciation and amortization
93,189
93,189
—
268,990
268,990
—
Reimbursable management costs (3)
—
—
—
57,281
10,459
46,822
Provision for loan loss and unfunded loan commitments to the JIVDC,
net of recoveries, and impairment losses
34,288
34,288
—
17,921
17,921
—
Total operating expenses
1,030,909
1,045,399
(14,490
)
2,953,826
2,947,111
6,715
Operating income
$
124,360
$
123,631
$
729
$
634,092
$
632,675
$
1,417
(1)
The new revenue standard changed the accounting for loyalty rewards
earned by our customers. The Company is now required to defer
revenue at the estimated standalone selling price of the loyalty
rewards as they are earned by our customers and recognize revenue
when the rewards are redeemed. Prior to the adoption of ASC 606, the
estimated liability for unredeemed rewards was accrued based on the
estimated costs of the service or merchandise to be provided.
(2)
The new revenue standard changed the accounting for promotional
allowances. The Company is no longer permitted to report revenue for
goods and services provided to customers for free as an inducement
to gamble as gross revenue with a corresponding reduction in
promotional allowances to arrive at net revenues (discretionary
comps). The new revenue standard requires complimentaries related to
an inducement to gamble to be recorded as a reduction to gaming
revenues, and as such promotional allowances are no longer netted on
our consolidated statements of operations. In addition, ASC 606
changed the accounting for promotional allowances with respect to
non-discretionary complimentaries (i.e., a customer’s redemption of
loyalty points). Under ASC 606, the Company is no longer permitted
to report revenue for goods and services provided to a customer
resulting from loyalty reward redemptions with a corresponding
reduction in promotional allowances to arrive at net revenue. As
such, promotional allowances related to a customer’s redemption of
loyalty rewards is no longer netted on our consolidated statements
of operations. Lastly, ASC 606 required that goods and services
provided to customers for free, whether through discretionary or
non-discretionary comps, be recorded at their estimated standalone
selling prices.
(3)
The new revenue standard changed the accounting for reimbursable
costs associated with our former management service contract for
Casino Rama (terminated in July 2018). Under ASC 606, reimbursable
costs, which primarily consisted of payroll costs, must be
recognized as revenue on a gross basis, with an offsetting amount
charged to reimbursable management costs within operating expenses.
Prior to the adoption of ASC 606, we recorded these reimbursable
amounts on a net basis, and as such they were not recorded in
revenues or operating expenses.
(4)
The new revenue standard changed the accounting for racing revenues.
Under ASC 606, we are not the controlling entity to the
arrangement(s), but rather function as an agent to the pari-mutuel
pool. As such, fees and obligations related to the Company’s share
of purse funding requirements, simulcasting fees, tote fees, certain
pari-mutuel taxes and other fees directly related to our racing
operations must be reported on a net basis and included as a
deduction to food, beverage, hotel and other revenue. Prior to the
adoption of ASC 606, we recorded these fees and obligations in food,
beverage, hotel and other expense.
Selected Financial Information
Balance Sheet Data
(in thousands)
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Cash and cash equivalents (1)
$
479,598
$
277,953
Bank debt (1)
$
1,907,932
$
730,788
Notes
399,332
399,249
Other long-term obligations (2)
104,964
120,200
Total traditional debt (3)
$
2,412,228
$
1,250,237
Traditional net debt
$
1,932,630
$
972,284
(1)
Includes a $100.0 million draw on our revolving credit facility in
December 2018 in order to close the Margaritaville acquisition on
January 1, 2019.
(2)
Other long-term obligations as of December 31, 2018 include $91.3
million for the present value of the relocation fees due for both
Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway and Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning
Valley Race Course, and $13.2 million related to our repayment
obligation on a hotel and event center located near Hollywood Casino
Lawrenceburg.
(3)
Amounts are inclusive of debt discount and debt issuance costs of
$41.2 million and $30.0 million, respectively.
Kansas Entertainment Distributions
The Company’s definition of Adjusted EBITDAR adds back our share of the
impact of non-operating items (such as depreciation and amortization) at
our joint ventures that have gaming operations. At this time, Kansas
Entertainment, the operator of Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway, is
Penn National’s only joint venture that meets this definition. Kansas
Entertainment does not currently have, nor has it ever had, any
indebtedness. The table below presents cash flow distributions we have
received from this investment.
For the three months ended December 31,
For the year ended December 31,
(in thousands)
2018
2017
2018
2017
Cash flow distributions
$
5,400
$
4,750
$
26,950
$
25,950
Cash Flow Data
The table below summarizes certain cash expenditures incurred by the
Company.
For the three months ended December 31,
For the year ended December 31,
(in thousands)
2018
2017
2018
2017
Lease Payments (1)
$
190,417
$
114,532
$
537,447
$
455,439
Cash payments (refunds) related to income taxes, net
$
630
$
(21,615
)
$
24,418
$
(43,067
)
Cash paid for interest on traditional debt
$
15,364
$
7,356
$
66,257
$
54,785
Maintenance capital expenditures
$
34,872
$
27,597
$
89,685
$
74,228
(1)
Includes payments made to GLPI for the Master Leases, which are
accounted for as financing obligations, and the Meadows Lease, which
is a triple net operating lease. The three months and year ended
December 31, 2018 include $70.3 million relating to the Pinnacle
Master Lease and $5.6 million relating to the Meadows Lease.
Share Repurchase Activity
During the fourth quarter 2018, the Company repurchased a total of
2,299,498 shares of its common stock at an average price of $21.74 for
$50.0 million pursuant to its share repurchase program that expired on
February 1, 2019. In total, under this program, the Company repurchased
3,563,647 shares of its common stock for $74.8 million. All repurchased
shares were retired.
On January 9, 2019, our Board of Directors approved a new $200 million
share repurchase program, which is in effect until December 31, 2020.
PENN NATIONAL GAMING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Supplemental Segment Information - Combined for Pinnacle Acquisition
Although Penn National did not own Pinnacle for the entirety of the
periods and year presented below, the Company believes the following
financial information is useful to investors to assess the value this
transaction brings to the Company and its stakeholders.
The following financial information shows the Company’s reported results
for the periods or year presented, the results of the acquired Pinnacle
properties for the applicable pre-acquisition period or year presented,
and the combined Company results as if the Pinnacle acquisition was
completed at the beginning of the period or year presented. Combined Net
Revenues and Combined Adjusted EBITDAR are non-GAAP financial measures.
Further, the financial information below depicts the historical results
of both Penn National and Pinnacle and do not reflect any cost savings
or revenue synergies from potential operating efficiencies or associated
costs to achieve such savings or synergies that are expected to result
from the transaction. See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section
below for more information as well as the definitions of Adjusted
EBITDAR; Lease Payments; Adjusted EBITDA, after Lease Payments; Combined
Net Revenues; and Combined Adjusted EBITDAR. Additionally, see below for
reconciliations of these Non-GAAP financial measures to their GAAP
equivalent financial measure.
Net Revenues
Penn National, as Reported
Pinnacle, Pre-
Acquisition (1)
Combined
Penn National, as Reported
Pinnacle, Pre-
Acquisition (1)
Combined
(in thousands, unaudited)
For the three months ended December 31, 2018
For the period from October 1 through October 14,
2018
For the three months ended December 31, 2018
For the three months ended December 31, 2017 (2)
Northeast
$
526,145
$
18,185
$
544,330
$
425,762
$
115,463
$
541,225
South
207,983
25,211
233,194
58,169
184,083
242,252
West
146,602
9,173
155,775
93,373
60,132
153,505
Midwest
264,661
14,517
279,178
180,231
95,637
275,868
Other
9,878
258
10,136
11,501
1,403
12,904
Total
$
1,155,269
$
67,344
$
1,222,613
$
769,036
$
456,718
$
1,225,754
Adjusted EBITDAR
Penn National, as Reported
Pinnacle, Pre-
Acquisition (1)
Combined
Penn National, as Reported
Pinnacle, Pre-
Acquisition (1)
Combined
(in thousands, unaudited)
For the three months ended December 31, 2018
For the period from October 1 through October 14,
2018
For the three months ended December 31, 2018
For the three months ended December 31, 2017 (2)
Northeast
$
149,144
$
3,266
$
152,410
$
128,045
$
21,016
$
149,061
South
60,199
6,800
66,999
12,753
58,629
71,382
West
42,422
3,378
45,800
16,134
21,657
37,791
Midwest
93,212
5,107
98,319
57,269
36,475
93,744
Other
(21,087
)
(3,290
)
(24,377
)
(15,120
)
(15,349
)
(30,469
)
Total
$
323,890
$
15,261
$
339,151
$
199,081
$
122,428
$
321,509
Net Revenues
Penn National, as Reported
Pinnacle, Pre-
Acquisition (1)
Combined
Penn National, as Reported
Pinnacle, Pre-
Acquisition (1)
Combined
(in thousands, unaudited)
For the year ended December 31, 2018
For the period from January 1 through October 14,
2018
For the year ended December 31, 2018
For the year ended December 31, 2017 (2)
Northeast
$
1,891,514
$
382,174
$
2,273,688
$
1,756,579
$
483,276
$
2,239,855
South
394,351
591,085
985,436
224,247
767,073
991,320
West
437,887
198,764
636,651
380,418
242,205
622,623
Midwest
823,717
304,901
1,128,618
735,033
390,422
1,125,455
Other
40,449
4,582
45,031
51,693
5,614
57,307
Total
$
3,587,918
$
1,481,506
$
5,069,424
$
3,147,970
$
1,888,590
$
5,036,560
Adjusted EBITDAR
Penn National, as Reported
Pinnacle, Pre-
Acquisition (1)
Combined
Penn National, as Reported
Pinnacle, Pre-
Acquisition (1)
Combined
(in thousands, unaudited)
For the year ended December 31, 2018
For the period from January 1 through October 14,
2018
For the year ended December 31, 2018
For the year ended December 31, 2017 (2)
Northeast
$
583,791
$
73,274
$
657,065
$
549,304
$
92,494
$
641,798
South
118,962
181,731
300,693
62,580
242,346
304,926
West
114,267
76,883
191,150
72,744
90,602
163,346
Midwest
294,332
113,039
407,371
249,744
146,977
396,721
Other
(68,111
)
(42,784
)
(110,895
)
(55,223
)
(61,760
)
(116,983
)
Total
$
1,043,241
$
402,143
$
1,445,384
$
879,149
$
510,659
$
1,389,808
Net Revenues
Adjusted EBITDAR
Penn National, as Reported
Pinnacle, Pre-
Acquisition (1)
Combined
Penn National, as Reported
Pinnacle, Pre-
Acquisition (1)
Combined
(in thousands, unaudited)
For the three months ended March 31, 2018
Northeast
$
458,719
$
119,726
$
578,445
$
144,977
$
23,925
$
168,902
South
63,330
190,093
253,423
21,118
61,707
82,825
West
97,966
59,646
157,612
23,931
22,565
46,496
Midwest
185,534
97,479
283,013
68,185
37,163
105,348
Other
10,536
1,110
11,646
(15,665
)
(14,298
)
(29,963
)
Total
$
816,085
$
468,054
$
1,284,139
$
242,546
$
131,062
$
373,608
Net Revenues
Adjusted EBITDAR
Penn National, as Reported
Pinnacle, Pre-
Acquisition (1)
Combined
Penn National, as Reported
Pinnacle, Pre-
Acquisition (1)
Combined
(in thousands, unaudited)
For the three months ended June 30, 2018
Northeast
$
465,285
$
124,709
$
589,994
$
148,394
$
26,228
$
174,622
South
62,618
190,869
253,487
20,545
59,454
79,999
West
100,751
62,554
163,305
26,103
24,231
50,334
Midwest
188,162
95,938
284,100
67,543
35,592
103,135
Other
10,097
1,308
11,405
(15,479
)
(14,055
)
(29,534
)
Total
$
826,913
$
475,378
$
1,302,291
$
247,106
$
131,450
$
378,556
Net Revenues
Adjusted EBITDAR
Penn National, as Reported
Pinnacle, Pre-
Acquisition (1)
Combined
Penn National, as Reported
Pinnacle, Pre-
Acquisition (1)
Combined
(in thousands, unaudited)
For the three months ended September 30, 2018
Northeast
$
441,365
$
119,554
$
560,919
$
141,276
$
20,686
$
161,962
South
60,420
184,913
245,333
17,100
55,203
72,303
West
92,568
67,391
159,959
21,811
27,056
48,867
Midwest
185,360
96,967
282,327
65,392
35,860
101,252
Other
9,938
1,906
11,844
(15,880
)
(14,435
)
(30,315
)
Total
$
789,651
$
470,731
$
1,260,382
$
229,699
$
124,370
$
354,069
(1)
The operating results of Pinnacle were derived from historical
financial information of Pinnacle, adjusted to exclude the operating
results of the four divested properties. In addition, the operating
results of Pinnacle were adjusted to conform to Penn National’s
methodology of allocating certain corporate expenses to the
properties.
(2)
Both Penn National and Pinnacle adopted ASC 606 using a modified
retrospective transition approach, which did not require that the
prior periods be recast.
PENN NATIONAL GAMING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Comparable GAAP Financial Measure to
Combined Adjusted EBITDAR
For the three months ended
For the year ended
(in thousands, unaudited)
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Net income (loss)
$
(42,036
)
$
36,125
$
53,988
$
45,437
$
(338,060
)
$
93,514
$
473,463
Income tax expense (benefit)
(43,594
)
9,070
15,242
15,689
252,134
(3,593
)
(498,507
)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
17,192
311
2,579
882
573
20,964
23,963
Income from unconsolidated affiliates
(5,535
)
(5,696
)
(5,734
)
(5,361
)
(4,321
)
(22,326
)
(18,671
)
Interest income
(269
)
(246
)
(241
)
(249
)
(367
)
(1,005
)
(3,552
)
Interest expense
192,960
114,844
115,873
115,740
116,761
539,417
466,761
Other expense (income)
5,642
1,435
48
(4
)
55
7,121
2,257
Operating income
124,360
155,843
181,755
172,134
26,775
634,092
445,714
Pinnacle Adjusted EBITDAR, pre-acquisition (1)
15,261
124,370
131,450
131,062
122,428
402,143
510,659
Rent expense associated with triple net operating lease
3,797
—
—
—
—
3,797
—
Charge for stock compensation
3,187
2,915
3,003
2,929
1,953
12,034
7,780
Cash-settled stock award variance
(18,257
)
(1,692
)
7,800
(7,462
)
10,632
(19,611
)
23,471
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets
(55
)
3,220
(52
)
55
70
3,168
172
Contingent purchase price
(1,289
)
407
202
1,134
9,953
454
(6,840
)
Pre-opening and acquisition costs
77,861
5,187
5,879
6,093
5,138
95,020
9,732
Depreciation and amortization
93,189
56,852
58,559
60,390
61,374
268,990
267,062
Provision (recovery) for loan loss and unfunded loan commitments to
the JIVDC and impairment losses
34,288
—
(16,985
)
618
77,858
17,921
107,810
Insurance recoveries, net of deductible charges
—
—
(68
)
—
(289
)
(68
)
(289
)
Income from unconsolidated affiliates
5,535
5,696
5,734
5,361
4,321
22,326
18,671
Non-operating items for Kansas JV
1,274
1,271
1,279
1,294
1,296
5,118
5,866
Combined Adjusted EBITDAR (2)
$
339,151
$
354,069
$
378,556
$
373,608
$
321,509
$
1,445,384
$
1,389,808
(1)
For the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, the Pinnacle
Adjusted EBITDAR is for the periods from October 1, 2018 through
October 14, 2018 and January 1, 2018 through October 14, 2018,
respectively.
(2)
See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section below for more
information, including the definition of Combined Adjusted EBITDAR.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to GAAP financial measures, Adjusted EBITDAR; Adjusted
EBITDA, after Lease Payments; Combined Net Revenues; and Combined
Adjusted EBITDAR are used by management as important measures of the
Company’s operating performance and to compare operating results between
accounting periods.
We define Adjusted EBITDAR as earnings before interest income and
expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, rent expense
associated with triple net operating leases, stock compensation, debt
extinguishment and financing charges, impairment charges, insurance
recoveries and deductible charges, changes in the estimated fair value
of our contingent purchase price obligations, gain or loss on disposal
of assets, the difference between budget and actual expense for
cash-settled stock-based awards, pre-opening and acquisition costs, and
other income or expenses. Adjusted EBITDAR is also inclusive of income
or loss from unconsolidated affiliates, with our share of non-operating
items (such as depreciation and amortization) added back for our joint
venture in Kansas Entertainment. Adjusted EBITDAR excludes payments
associated with our Master Leases with GLPI as these leases are
accounted for as financing obligations. As of December 31, 2018, the
Company’s only triple net operating lease, for purposes of this
definition, was the Meadows Lease. However, beginning with the first
quarter 2019, we expect that the Margaritaville Lease with VICI will be
included in this definition.
In the fourth quarter 2018, in connection with the Pinnacle acquisition,
we began utilizing Adjusted EBITDAR instead of Adjusted EBITDA. The
difference between Adjusted EBITDAR and Adjusted EBITDA is the exclusion
of rent expense associated with the Meadows Lease.
In the first quarter 2018, we changed the definition of Adjusted EBITDA
to exclude pre-opening and acquisition costs and the variance between
budget and actual expense for cash-settled stock-based awards, which are
required to be re-measured at fair market value at the end of each
reporting period. We decided to exclude pre-opening and acquisition
costs to more closely align the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA
with our competitors. We decided to exclude both the favorable and
unfavorable difference between the budgeted expense and actual expense
for our cash-settled stock-based awards due to its non-operational
nature. In connection with these changes, we have reclassified our prior
period results, where applicable, to conform to the current period
presentation.
Adjusted EBITDAR has economic substance because it is used by management
as a performance measure to analyze the performance of our business, and
is especially relevant in evaluating large, long-lived casino-hotel
projects because it provides a perspective on the current effects of
operating decisions separated from the substantial non-operational
depreciation charges and financing costs of such projects. We also
present Adjusted EBITDAR because it is used by some investors and
creditors as an indicator of the strength and performance of ongoing
business operations, including our ability to service debt, and to fund
capital expenditures, acquisitions and operations. These calculations
are commonly used as a basis for investors, analysts and credit rating
agencies to evaluate and compare operating performance and value
companies within our industry. In addition, other gaming companies also
utilize Adjusted EBITDAR as a supplement to financial measures in
accordance with GAAP. In order to view the operations of their casinos
on a more stand-alone basis, gaming companies, including us, have
historically excluded from their Adjusted EBITDAR calculations certain
corporate expenses that do not relate to the management of specific
casino properties. However, Adjusted EBITDAR is not a measure of
performance or liquidity calculated in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted
EBITDAR information is presented as a supplemental disclosure, as
management believes that it is a commonly-used measure of performance in
the gaming industry, is used in the valuation of gaming companies, and
that it is considered by many to be a key indicator of the Company’s
operating results. Management uses Adjusted EBITDAR as an important
measure of the operating performance of its segments, including the
evaluation of operating personnel.
Adjusted EBITDA, after Lease Payments is defined as Adjusted EBITDAR
less Lease Payments, which is defined as lease payments made to our REIT
landlords under our triple net leases. Adjusted EBITDA, after Lease
Payments is a measure we believe provides useful information to
investors because it is an indicator of the performance of ongoing
business operations after incorporating the cash flow impact of the
Lease Payments to our REIT landlords. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA,
after Lease Payments is the metric that our management team is measured
against for incentive-based compensation purposes. As of December 31,
2018, the Company’s only REIT landlord under our triple net leases, for
purposes of this definition, was GLPI as it pertains to both the Master
Leases and the Meadows Lease. However, beginning with the first quarter
2019, we expect that the Margaritaville Lease with VICI will be included
in this definition.
The Company defines Combined Net Revenues as net revenues of Penn
National and Pinnacle assuming that Pinnacle was a part of Penn National
during the historical periods beginning on January 1, 2017. The Company
defines Combined Adjusted EBITDAR as Adjusted EBITDAR (as defined above)
of Penn National and Pinnacle assuming that Pinnacle was a part of Penn
National during the previous historical periods beginning on January 1,
2017.
Combined Net Revenues and Combined Adjusted EBITDAR are being presently
solely as supplemental disclosure, as these are methods that management
reviews and uses to analyze the performance of its business and to
compare operating results between accounting periods. Management
believes that Combined Net Revenues and Combined Adjusted EBITDAR are
useful to investors because they are indicators of the strength and
performance of the ongoing business and for evaluating the historical
results of Penn National and Pinnacle on a combined basis assuming
Pinnacle was a part of the Company for the historical periods beginning
on January 1, 2017. Further, the combined company results depict the
historical results of both Penn National and Pinnacle and do not reflect
any cost savings from potential operating efficiencies or associated
costs to achieve such savings or synergies that are expected to result
from the transaction.
Each of these measures is not calculated in the same manner by all
companies and, accordingly, may not be an appropriate measure of
comparing performance among different companies. See the attached
“supplemental information” tables for reconciliations of these measures
to the GAAP equivalent financial measures.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming owns, operates or has ownership interests in gaming
and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus
on slot machine entertainment. Reflecting the recent acquisitions of
Pinnacle and Margaritaville, the Company operates 41 facilities in 18
jurisdictions. In total, Penn National Gaming’s facilities feature
approximately 50,000 gaming machines, 1,200 table games and 8,400 hotel
rooms. The Company also offers social online gaming through its Penn
Interactive Ventures division and has leading customer loyalty programs
with over five million active customers.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These
statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology
such as “expects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,”
“plans,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should” or “anticipates” or the
negative or other variations of these or similar words, or by
discussions of future events, strategies or risks and uncertainties.
Specifically, forward-looking statements may include, among others,
statements concerning: our expectations of future results of operations
and financial condition; expectations for our properties or our
development projects; the timing, cost and expected impact of planned
capital expenditures on our results of operations; our expectations with
regard to the impact of competition; our expectations with regard to
acquisitions and development opportunities, as well as the integration
of and synergies related to any companies we have acquired or may
acquire; the outcome and financial impact of the litigation in which we
are or will be periodically involved; the actions of regulatory,
legislative, executive or judicial decisions at the federal, state or
local level with regard to our business and the impact of any such
actions; our ability to maintain regulatory approvals for our existing
businesses and to receive regulatory approvals for our new businesses;
our expectations relative to margin improvement initiatives; our
expectations regarding economic and consumer conditions; and our
expectations for the continued availability and cost of capital. As a
result, actual results may vary materially from expectations. Although
the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable
assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business, there
can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from
our expectations. Meaningful factors that could cause actual results to
differ from expectations include, but are not limited to, risks related
to the following: the assumptions included in our financial guidance;
the ability of our operating teams to drive revenue and margins; the
impact of significant competition from other gaming and entertainment
operations; our ability to obtain timely regulatory approvals required
to own, develop and/or operate our facilities, or other delays,
approvals or impediments to completing our planned acquisitions or
projects, construction factors, including delays, and increased costs;
the passage of state, federal or local legislation (including referenda)
that would expand, restrict, further tax, prevent or negatively impact
operations in or adjacent to the jurisdictions in which we do or seek to
do business (such as a smoking ban at any of our facilities or the award
of additional gaming licenses proximate to our facilities); the effects
of local and national economic, credit, capital market, housing, and
energy conditions on the economy in general and on the gaming and
lodging industries in particular; the activities of our competitors
(commercial and tribal) and the rapid emergence of new competitors
(traditional, internet, social, sweepstakes based and VGTs in bars and
truck stops); increases in the effective rate of taxation for any of our
operations or at the corporate level; our ability to identify attractive
acquisition and development opportunities (especially in new business
lines) and to agree to terms with, and maintain good relationships with
partners/municipalities for such transactions; the costs and risks
involved in the pursuit of such opportunities and our ability to
complete the acquisition or development of, and achieve the expected
returns from, such opportunities; our ability to maintain market share
in established markets and to continue to ramp up operations at our
recently opened facilities; our expectations for the continued
availability and cost of capital; the impact of weather; changes in
accounting standards; the risk of failing to maintain the integrity of
our information technology infrastructure and safeguard our business,
employee and customer data; factors which may cause the Company to
curtail or suspend the share repurchase program; with respect to our
Plainridge Park Casino in Massachusetts, the ultimate location and
timing of the other gaming facilities in the state and the region; with
respect to our interactive gaming endeavors, risks related to the
commencement of real money online gaming in the state of Pennsylvania,
significant competition in the social gaming industry, employee
retention, cyber-security, data privacy, intellectual property and legal
and regulatory challenges, as well as our ability to successfully
develop innovative products that attract and retain a significant number
of players in order to grow our revenues and earnings; with respect to
Illinois Gaming Investors, LLC, d/b/a Prairie State Gaming, risks
relating to potential changes in the VGT laws, our ability to
successfully compete in the VGT market, our ability to retain existing
customers and secure new customers, risks relating to municipal
authorization of VGT operations and the implementation and the ultimate
success of the products and services being offered; with respect to our
proposed Pennsylvania casinos in York and Berks Counties, risks relating
to construction, including the receipt of all requisite approvals, and
our ability to achieve our expected budget, timeline and investment
returns, including the ultimate location of other gaming facilities in
the state; risks related to the integration of Pinnacle and the
Margaritaville operations and the ability to realize the synergies as a
result of the transactions, potential adverse reactions or changes to
business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the
transaction; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the
transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a
result of the impact of, or issues arising from, the integration of the
two companies; and risks associated with increased leverage from the
Pinnacle and Margaritaville transactions; with respect to our recently
completed acquisition of the Margaritaville operations, the possibility
that the anticipated benefits of the transaction are not realized when
expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or issues
arising from, the integration of the companies and our ability to
realize potential synergies or projected financial results; with respect
to the pending acquisition of the Greektown operations, the possibility
that the proposed transaction does not close when expected or at all
because all required regulatory or other approvals are not received or
other conditions are not satisfied on a timeline basis or at all;
potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee
relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or
completion of the transaction; the possibility that the anticipated
benefits of the transaction are not realized when expected or at all,
including as a result of the impact of, or issues arising from, the
integration of the companies and our ability to realize potential
synergies or projected financial results; with respect to our sports
betting operations, risks relating to entering into a new line of
business, including our ability to establish relationships with key
partners or vendors and generate sufficient returns on investment, as
well as risks relating to potential legislation in various
jurisdictions; and other factors as discussed in the Company’s Annual
Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, subsequent
Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, each as
filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The
Company does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking
statements except as required by law. In light of these risks,
uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in
this press release may not occur.