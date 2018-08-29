Penn National Gaming : Secures Approval from Missouri Gaming Commission in Connection with Its Pending Acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN: Nasdaq) (“Penn National” or the
“Company”) announced that at a meeting today, the Company received
approval from the Missouri Gaming Commission (“MGC”) in connection with
its pending acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNK)
(“Pinnacle Entertainment”), subject to customary conditions. The
completion of the proposed transaction is contingent on receipt of
additional regulatory approvals, as well as certain other conditions.
Timothy J. Wilmott, Chief Executive Officer of Penn National, commented,
“We appreciate the work of the Missouri Gaming Commission and their
comprehensive review of the application and filings related to our
pending transaction with Pinnacle Entertainment. Reflecting the progress
we have made to date with securing regulatory approvals, and the
timeline we have established for the remaining requisite approvals, we
remain on schedule to complete the transaction early in the fourth
quarter.”
Inclusive of the approval from the MGC, Penn National has received
approvals from twelve gaming regulatory bodies in connection with its
proposed acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment. In addition, on March
29, shareholders of both Penn National and Pinnacle Entertainment
approved the proposed merger, with over 99% of all votes cast in favor
of the transaction.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming owns, operates or has ownership interests in gaming
and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus
on slot machine entertainment. At June 30, 2018, the Company operated
twenty-eight facilities in sixteen jurisdictions, including Florida,
Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri,
Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West
Virginia, and Ontario, Canada. At June 30, 2018, in aggregate, Penn
National Gaming operated approximately 34,100 gaming machines, 770 table
games and 4,800 hotel rooms. The Company also offers social online
gaming through its Penn Interactive Ventures division.
About Pinnacle
Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates 16 gaming entertainment
businesses, located in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi,
Missouri, Nevada, Ohio and Pennsylvania. In addition, Pinnacle holds a
majority interest in the racing license owner, as well as a management
contract, for Retama Park Racetrack outside of San Antonio, Texas.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005641/en/