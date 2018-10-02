Penn National Gaming : Secures Federal Trade Commission Clearance of Its Pending Acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN: Nasdaq) (“Penn” or the “Company”) announced today that the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) has cleared its pending acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. (PNK: Nasdaq) (“Pinnacle”), subject to the previously agreed divestitures of four Pinnacle properties to Boyd Gaming Corporation. The completion of the proposed transaction is contingent on the receipt of approval from one jurisdiction, as well as certain other customary conditions. The Company continues to expect to complete the transaction early in the fourth quarter.

In addition to clearance by the FTC, Penn National has received approvals from thirteen gaming regulatory bodies in connection with its proposed acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment. In addition, on March 29, shareholders of both Penn National and Pinnacle Entertainment approved the proposed merger, with over 99% of all votes cast in favor of the transaction.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming owns, operates or has ownership interests in gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. At June 30, 2018, the Company operated twenty-eight facilities in sixteen jurisdictions, including Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada. At June 30, 2018, in aggregate, Penn National Gaming operated approximately 34,100 gaming machines, 770 table games and 4,800 hotel rooms. The Company also offers social online gaming through its Penn Interactive Ventures division.

About Pinnacle

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates 16 gaming entertainment businesses, located in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio and Pennsylvania. In addition, Pinnacle holds a majority interest in the racing license owner, as well as a management contract, for Retama Park Racetrack outside of San Antonio, Texas.

