Penn National Gaming : Set to Launch Sports Betting at Ameristar Casino Council Bluffs on August 15th

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN: Nasdaq) (“Penn National” or the “Company”) announced today that Ameristar Casino Council Bluffs expects to begin offering sports betting on August 15th.

Timothy J. Wilmott, Chief Executive Officer of Penn National, commented: “Iowa is poised to become the first midwestern state to offer sports wagering since the federal ban was repealed last year. We appreciate the diligence of the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission that will allow us to begin offering this great new amenity at Ameristar Casino Council Bluffs prior to the kickoff of football season.”

Ameristar Casino Council Bluffs will offer a state-of-the-art sports betting experience that will become a destination for fans in Iowa and Nebraska. The new sports book will be located in the renovated Amerisports Bar & Grill, complete with a wagering counter with ticket writer stations and numerous new televisions. In addition, kiosks will be located throughout the property, providing thousands of sports betting options for customers to wager on national and international sporting events.

“Customers have been clamoring to place sports bets since the law passed earlier this year,” said Paul Czak, General Manager at Ameristar Casino Council Bluffs. “Collegiate and professional sports are embedded in the culture of Iowa and Nebraska. We look forward to welcoming customers from across the region at the incredible new sports book at Ameristar Casino Council Bluffs.”

Placing the first wager at Ameristar Casino Council Bluffs will be Iowa native and University of Iowa football great Tim Dwight. Dwight was a two-time All-American at the University of Iowa and 10-year NFL veteran who played in Super Bowl XXXIII, returning a kick off 94 yards for a touchdown as a member of the Atlanta Falcons.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming owns, operates or has ownership interests in gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The Company operates 41 facilities in 19 jurisdictions. In total, Penn National Gaming’s facilities feature approximately 50,500 gaming machines, 1,300 table games and 8,800 hotel rooms. The Company also offers social online gaming through its Penn Interactive Ventures division and has leading customer loyalty programs with over five million active customers.

Forward-looking Statements

