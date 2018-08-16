Penn National Gaming : Set to Launch Sports Betting at Its Five Mississippi Casinos

Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast and Boomtown Biloxi set to open on August 17th, Hollywood Casino Tunica and 1st Jackpot Casino Tunica expect to open on August 24th

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN: Nasdaq) (“Penn National” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company expects to begin offering sports betting at Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast and Boomtown Casino Biloxi on August 17th, 2018, and at Hollywood Casino Tunica, 1st Jackpot Casino Tunica, and Resorts Casino Tunica on August 24th, 2018.

Timothy J. Wilmott, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Penn National is thrilled to begin offering sports wagering to our customers in Mississippi. Their excitement has been growing since the federal ban on sports betting was repealed in May, and we can’t wait to provide our patrons with another great amenity at our casinos.”

Penn National plans to offer state-of-the-art sports books at Hollywood Casino in Bay St. Louis, Boomtown Casino in Biloxi, and at 1st Jackpot and Hollywood Casino in Tunica. Guests will also be able to place wagers on sports at Resorts Casino in Tunica using kiosks in the near future.

“I can’t wait to welcome fans from across the southeast this fall,” said Mike Galle, General Manager at Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast. “Whether it’s for big SEC football games on Saturday or the New Orleans games on Sunday, we expect to provide a great venue for customers to enjoy betting on sports and the other great amenities at Hollywood Casino.”

“Every time I step on the gaming floor a customer approaches me about sports betting,” said Justin Carter, General Manager for Penn National’s properties in Tunica. “With the extreme passion in the region around sports, and college athletics in particular, we look forward to becoming a destination for fans in northern Mississippi, Memphis, and Arkansas.”

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming owns, operates or has ownership interests in gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. At June 30, 2018, the Company operated twenty-eight facilities in sixteen jurisdictions, including Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada. At June 30, 2018, in aggregate, Penn National Gaming operated approximately 34,100 gaming machines, 770 table games and 4,800 hotel rooms. The Company also offers social online gaming through its Penn Interactive Ventures division.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected impact of sports betting on the Company’s operations. These statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as “expects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should” or “anticipates” or the negative or other variations of these or similar words, or by discussions of future events, strategies or risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from our expectations. Meaningful factors that could cause actual results to differ from expectations include, but are not limited to, risks related to entering into a new line of business, including our ability to establish and maintain relationships with key partners or vendors and to generate sufficient returns on investment, as well as risks relating to potential legislation in various jurisdictions, and other factors as discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, each as filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release may not occur.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005402/en/