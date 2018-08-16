Penn National Gaming : Set to Launch Sports Betting at Its Five Mississippi Casinos

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN: Nasdaq) (“Penn National” or the
“Company”) announced today that the Company expects to begin offering
sports betting at Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast and Boomtown Casino Biloxi
on August 17th, 2018, and at Hollywood Casino Tunica, 1st
Jackpot Casino Tunica, and Resorts Casino Tunica on August 24th,
2018.
Timothy J. Wilmott, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Penn National
is thrilled to begin offering sports wagering to our customers in
Mississippi. Their excitement has been growing since the federal ban on
sports betting was repealed in May, and we can’t wait to provide our
patrons with another great amenity at our casinos.”
Penn National plans to offer state-of-the-art sports books at Hollywood
Casino in Bay St. Louis, Boomtown Casino in Biloxi, and at 1st
Jackpot and Hollywood Casino in Tunica. Guests will also be able to
place wagers on sports at Resorts Casino in Tunica using kiosks in the
near future.
“I can’t wait to welcome fans from across the southeast this fall,” said
Mike Galle, General Manager at Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast. “Whether
it’s for big SEC football games on Saturday or the New Orleans games on
Sunday, we expect to provide a great venue for customers to enjoy
betting on sports and the other great amenities at Hollywood Casino.”
“Every time I step on the gaming floor a customer approaches me about
sports betting,” said Justin Carter, General Manager for Penn National’s
properties in Tunica. “With the extreme passion in the region around
sports, and college athletics in particular, we look forward to becoming
a destination for fans in northern Mississippi, Memphis, and Arkansas.”
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming owns, operates or has ownership interests in gaming
and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus
on slot machine entertainment. At June 30, 2018, the Company operated
twenty-eight facilities in sixteen jurisdictions, including Florida,
Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri,
Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West
Virginia, and Ontario, Canada. At June 30, 2018, in aggregate, Penn
National Gaming operated approximately 34,100 gaming machines, 770 table
games and 4,800 hotel rooms. The Company also offers social online
gaming through its Penn Interactive Ventures division.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
including statements regarding the expected impact of sports betting on
the Company’s operations. These statements can be identified by the use
of forward looking terminology such as “expects,” “believes,”
“estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,”
“should” or “anticipates” or the negative or other variations of these
or similar words, or by discussions of future events, strategies or
risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that its
expectations are based on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of
its knowledge of its business, there can be no assurance that actual
results will not differ materially from our expectations. Meaningful
factors that could cause actual results to differ from expectations
include, but are not limited to, risks related to entering into a new
line of business, including our ability to establish and maintain
relationships with key partners or vendors and to generate sufficient
returns on investment, as well as risks relating to potential
legislation in various jurisdictions, and other factors as discussed in
the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,
2017, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on
Form 8-K, each as filed with the United States Securities and Exchange
Commission. The Company does not intend to update publicly any
forward-looking statements except as required by law. In light of these
risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events
discussed in this press release may not occur.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005402/en/