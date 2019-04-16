Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Penn National Gaming, Inc    PENN

PENN NATIONAL GAMING, INC

(PENN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Penn National Gaming : to Close Resorts Casino Tunica

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 07:06pm EDT

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN: NASDAQ) (“Penn National” or the “Company”), today announced plans to close the Resorts Casino in Tunica, Mississippi effective June 30, 2019, subject to regulatory approvals.

Penn National acquired the operations of Resorts Casino Tunica, along with Bally’s Casino Tunica (subsequently renamed “1st Jackpot”), in March 2017. Penn National leases the underlying real property associated with the two casinos from Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI: NASDAQ) (“GLPI”) pursuant to the terms of the Company’s existing Master Lease with GLPI. In addition, Penn National operates Hollywood Casino Tunica, located adjacent to Resorts Casino.

“With our acquisition of Resorts Casino as part of the two property deal, we knew we were acquiring an aging barge in need of significant capital improvements,” said Al Britton, Penn National Sr. Vice President of Regional Operations. “While we did everything in our control to keep the property profitable over the last two years, increased competition from recent gaming expansion in Arkansas continues to drive the property’s business volumes lower. After exploring all viable alternatives, we are left with the difficult decision to close the business.

“I want to thank the property’s nearly 200 team members for all their hard work, loyalty and commitment to this property during what has been an extended period of very difficult operating conditions. We’ll be seeking opportunities for these team members at our two other properties in Tunica, other area resorts, or at one of our other 39 properties across the country. I want to emphasize that despite this decision, Penn National remains committed to the Tunica market and continues to focus on the ongoing successful operations at our two remaining Tunica properties.”

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming owns, operates or has ownership interests in gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. Reflecting the recent acquisitions of Pinnacle and Margaritaville, the Company operates 41 facilities in 18 jurisdictions. In total, Penn National Gaming’s facilities feature approximately 50,000 gaming machines, 1,200 table games and 8,400 hotel rooms. The Company also offers social online gaming through its Penn Interactive Ventures division and has leading customer loyalty programs with over five million active customers.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PENN NATIONAL GAMING, INC
07:06pPENN NATIONAL GAMING : to Close Resorts Casino Tunica
BU
03/04PENN NATIONAL GAMING : Hollywood Casino Aurora Hosting Multi-Week Fundraiser for..
BU
02/28PENN NATIONAL GAMING : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
02/21PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial ..
AQ
02/07PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8..
AQ
02/07PENN NATIONAL GAMING : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/07PENN NATIONAL GAMING : Reports Record Fourth Quarter Net Revenues of $1.155 Bill..
BU
02/04PENN NATIONAL GAMING : Names Jon Kaplowitz Senior Vice President of Interactive ..
BU
02/04PENN NATIONAL GAMING, INC : annual earnings release
01/31PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial ..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 250 M
EBIT 2019 1 109 M
Net income 2019 181 M
Debt 2019 7 884 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 13,79
P/E ratio 2020 9,83
EV / Sales 2019 1,97x
EV / Sales 2020 2,03x
Capitalization 2 444 M
Chart PENN NATIONAL GAMING, INC
Duration : Period :
Penn National Gaming, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PENN NATIONAL GAMING, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 30,3 $
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. Wilmott Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jay A. Snowden President, COO & Executive Vice President
Peter M. Carlino Chairman
William J. Fair Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Richard Primus Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PENN NATIONAL GAMING, INC11.10%2 444
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.27.82%51 415
WYNN RESORTS43.38%15 265
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL12.74%14 647
GENTING SINGAPORE LTD--.--%8 580
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED13.29%7 018
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About