Penn National Gaming : to Temporarily Suspend Operations at Zia Park Casino Hotel & Racetrack in New Mexico

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) (“Penn National” or the “Company”) announced today that pursuant to an order from Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Zia Park Casino Hotel & Racetrack will be temporarily suspending gaming operations from Monday, March 16, 2020 until April 10, 2020 as a precautionary measure against the ongoing spread of COVID-19. The hotel will remain open and Zia Park will continue to consult with the Governor’s office and public health authorities to determine safe protocols for when gaming operations can resume.

“The health and well-being of our guests and team members will always be our paramount concern,” said Jay Snowden, President and CEO of Penn National Gaming. “Since the coronavirus threat began there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at any Penn National casino, and we have implemented stringent CDC-recommended protocols throughout our enterprise, including increased daily cleaning regimens at our facilities, maximizing air circulation, cancelling or postponing all concerts and live events, and we’re in the process of temporarily closing down buffets, just to name a few.

“As for our 200 team members at Zia Park, who will be impacted by this temporary closure, we plan to continue to pay them their full wages and benefits for two weeks, at which time we will reevaluate the situation. This is a challenging time for all of us, and we are very appreciative of the overwhelming support and understanding from our guests and team members. We look forward to reopening our doors just as soon as possible. In the meantime, we will be taking the opportunity to continue our deep cleaning efforts and preparing our casinos to welcome our loyal customers back,” concluded Mr. Snowden.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming owns, operates or has ownership interests in 41 gaming and racing properties in 19 jurisdictions and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. We also offer live sports betting at our properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. In total, Penn National’s properties feature approximately 51,000 gaming machines, 1,300 table games and 8,800 hotel rooms. In addition, the Company operates an interactive gaming division through its subsidiary, Penn Interactive Ventures, LLC, which recently launched iGaming in Pennsylvania and, through strategic partnerships, operates online sports betting in Indiana, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The Company also has a leading customer loyalty program, mychoice, with over five million active customers.

