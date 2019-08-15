Pennant International : 15/08/19 - Director Dealing

15 August 2019
PENNANT INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC
Director Dealing
Pennant International Group plc ("Pennant" or the "Company"), has received notification that on 15 August 2019, John Ponsonby, Non-Executive Director, purchased 13,655 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence at a price of 72.5 pence per share.
Following this transaction Mr Ponsonby has interests in 13,655 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.04% of the Company's issued share capital.
The Company has 36,114,596 Ordinary Shares in issue (none of which are held in Treasury).
The information below, set out in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.
|
Enquiries:
|
|
|
Pennant International Group plc
|
www.pennantplc.co.uk
|
Philip Walker, CEO
|
+44
|
(0) 1452 714 914
|
David Clements, Commercial & Risk Director
|
|
|
WH Ireland Limited
|
www.whirelandcb.com
|
Mike Coe / Chris Savidge
|
+44
|
(0) 117 945 3470
|
Walbrook PR (Financial PR)
|
paul.vann@walbrookpr.com
|
Paul Vann / Tom Cooper
|
+44
|
(0)20 7933 8780
|
|
+44
|
(0)7768 807631
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
|
|
associated
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
John Ponsonby
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Non-Executive Director
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
|
|
auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Pennant International Group plc
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138005AIIUYSRP5O254
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
|
|
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
|
|
been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
|
Ordinary Shares of 5p each
|
|
|
instrument, type of instrument
|
|
|
|
Identification code
|
GB0002570660
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
Purchase of shares
|
72.5p
|
13,655
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
Purchase of shares
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
13,655
|
|
|
- Price
|
£9,900
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
15/08/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, AIM
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Pennant International Group plc published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 10:31:10 UTC