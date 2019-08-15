Log in
PENNANT INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC

(PEN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/15 06:15:53 am
70 GBp   -2.10%
Pennant International : 15/08/19 - Director Dealing

08/15/2019 | 06:32am EDT

15 August 2019

PENNANT INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC

Director Dealing

Pennant International Group plc ("Pennant" or the "Company"), has received notification that on 15 August 2019, John Ponsonby, Non-Executive Director, purchased 13,655 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence at a price of 72.5 pence per share.

Following this transaction Mr Ponsonby has interests in 13,655 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.04% of the Company's issued share capital.

The Company has 36,114,596 Ordinary Shares in issue (none of which are held in Treasury).

The information below, set out in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Enquiries:

Pennant International Group plc

www.pennantplc.co.uk

Philip Walker, CEO

+44

(0) 1452 714 914

David Clements, Commercial & Risk Director

WH Ireland Limited

www.whirelandcb.com

Mike Coe / Chris Savidge

+44

(0) 117 945 3470

Walbrook PR (Financial PR)

paul.vann@walbrookpr.com

Paul Vann / Tom Cooper

+44

(0)20 7933 8780

+44

(0)7768 807631

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

John Ponsonby

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pennant International Group plc

b)

LEI

2138005AIIUYSRP5O254

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary Shares of 5p each

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

GB0002570660

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Purchase of shares

72.5p

13,655

d)

Aggregated information

Purchase of shares

- Aggregated volume

13,655

- Price

£9,900

e)

Date of the transaction

15/08/2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM

Disclaimer

Pennant International Group plc published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 10:31:10 UTC
