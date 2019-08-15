Pennant International : 15/08/19 - Director Dealing

15 August 2019

PENNANT INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC

Director Dealing

Pennant International Group plc ("Pennant" or the "Company"), has received notification that on 15 August 2019, John Ponsonby, Non-Executive Director, purchased 13,655 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence at a price of 72.5 pence per share.

Following this transaction Mr Ponsonby has interests in 13,655 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.04% of the Company's issued share capital.

The Company has 36,114,596 Ordinary Shares in issue (none of which are held in Treasury).

The information below, set out in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Enquiries: Pennant International Group plc www.pennantplc.co.uk Philip Walker, CEO +44 (0) 1452 714 914 David Clements, Commercial & Risk Director WH Ireland Limited www.whirelandcb.com Mike Coe / Chris Savidge +44 (0) 117 945 3470 Walbrook PR (Financial PR) paul.vann@walbrookpr.com Paul Vann / Tom Cooper +44 (0)20 7933 8780 +44 (0)7768 807631