Pennant International : 16/03/20 - Revised Announcement Date

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
16 March 2020
PENNANT INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC
Revised Announcement Date
Pennant International Group plc ("Pennant", the "Group", or the "Company"), the AIM quoted supplier of integrated training and support solutions, products and services which train and assist operators and maintainers in the defence and regulated civilian sectors, makes the following announcement.
With the Covid-19 pandemic worsening, the Board of Directors is mindful of the Financial Reporting Council's most recent guidancei recognising that additional time may be required to complete financial reporting, and related audit activity.
The Board has decided to reschedule, to 20 April 2020, the announcement of the Company's full results for 2019. This is to provide additional time for the resolution of a number of matters to be incorporated within the annual report which will include an analysis of any potential impact on the Group of Covid-19.
The Board is not anticipating that the full results will see any change to the outline results already announced in the Group's Trading Update of 3 February 2020.
Enquiries:
Pennant International Group plc
www.pennantplc.co.uk
Philip Walker, CEO
+44 (0) 1452 714 914
David Clements, Commercial & Risk Director
WH Ireland Limited (Nomad and Broker)
www.whirelandcb.com
Mike Coe
+44 (0) 117 945 3470
Chris Savidge
Walbrook PR (Financial PR)
paul.vann@walbrookpr.com
Paul Vann
+44 (0)20 7933 8780
Tom Cooper
Mob: +44 (0)7768 807631
https://www.frc.org.uk/news/march-2020-(1)/guidance-on-audit-issues-arising-from-the-covid-19
