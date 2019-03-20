Log in
Pennant International : 20/03/19 - TR1 Major Holdings

03/20/2019 | 04:40am EDT

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are at- Pennant International Group PLC tachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

Downing LLP London, UKx

MI Downing UK Micro Cap Growth Fund Downing ONE VCT plc

Downing Strategic Micro Cap Investment Trust

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

London, UK

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

18/03/2019 19/03/2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

% of voting rights at-tached to shares (to-tal of 8. A)

5.56%

% of voting rights through financial instru-ments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

n/a

Total of both in %

(8.A + 8.B)

5.56%

Total number of voting rights of is-suervii

36,040,693

1

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

6.25%

n/a

6.25%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB0002570660

2,002,377

5.56%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

2,002,377

5.56%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial in-strument

n/a

Expiration datex

n/a

Exercise/ Conversion Period

n/a

Number of voting rights

that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

n/a

% of voting rights

n/a

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

n/a

Expiration datex

n/a

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

Exercise/ Conversion Pe-riod xi

n/a

n/a

n/a

% of voting rights

n/a

n/a

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

n/a

n/a

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial in-struments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Downing LLP

5.56%

n/a

6.25%

10.

Name of the proxy holder

n/a

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi n/a

Place of completion

London, EC3R 6HD

Date of completion

19/03/2019

Disclaimer

Pennant International Group plc published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 08:39:11 UTC
