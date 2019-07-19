Pennant International : Acquisition of Track Access

Pennant is pleased to announce that it has acquired the business of Track Access Services Limited (TAS). This acquisition is part of the Group's continuing strategic expansion and further strengthens Pennant's offering to civilian sectors.

Established in 2002, and based in Cambridgeshire, TAS provides safety-critical services to train operating companies and rail infrastructure providers such as Network Rail and DB Cargo, with capabilities that include rail driver training, rail survey services, 3D track models, signal siting and mapping services.

Pennant CEO Phil Walker commented 'Together, Pennant and TAS will be able to offer comprehensive, added value services through our combined experience, flexibility and expertise.'

