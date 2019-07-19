Log in
PENNANT INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC

Pennant International : Acquisition of Track Access

07/19/2019 | 03:25am EDT

Pennant is pleased to announce that it has acquired the business of Track Access Services Limited (TAS). This acquisition is part of the Group's continuing strategic expansion and further strengthens Pennant's offering to civilian sectors.

Established in 2002, and based in Cambridgeshire, TAS provides safety-critical services to train operating companies and rail infrastructure providers such as Network Rail and DB Cargo, with capabilities that include rail driver training, rail survey services, 3D track models, signal siting and mapping services.

Pennant CEO Phil Walker commented 'Together, Pennant and TAS will be able to offer comprehensive, added value services through our combined experience, flexibility and expertise.'

Read the full Acquisition of Track Access memo here.

Disclaimer

Pennant International Group plc published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 07:24:07 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 21,5 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 2,00 M
Yield 2019 1,26%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 1,38x
EV / Sales2020 1,24x
Capitalization 31,6 M
Technical analysis trends PENNANT INTERNATIONAL GROU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 87,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Henry Walker Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon Alick Moore Chairman
Gary Barnes Finance Director
Christopher Charles Powell Non-Executive Director
David Joseph Clements Secretary, Director, Director-Commercial & Risk
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PENNANT INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC-26.47%39
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION25.86%126 852
ACCENTURE37.44%123 484
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES11.84%115 417
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING27.95%71 982
VMWARE, INC.27.13%71 223
