Pennant International : CANSEC 2019

06/13/2019 | 04:39am EDT

Pennant representatives from the UK and Canada offices attended CANSEC on the 29 & 30th May 2019 at the EY Centre in Ottawa, to demonstrate Pennant's software and training capabilities.

Pennant Canada focused on demonstrating recent OmegaPS and Analyzer software innovations. The product improvements caused plenty of interest and our experts answered any questions thrown at them.

Jonathan Patterson (Chief Operating Officer) commented 'CANSEC is Canada's premiere security and defense trade show. It is of vital importance to Pennant Canada as it provides us the opportunity to engage with many of our defense and industry clients in only two days. Moreover, when we participate in CANSEC with our offerings from Technical Training, it provides Pennant International the opportunity to showcase the full breadth of our capabilities and our established niche within the Defence Sector.'

Pennant's UK representative from the business demonstrated the latest version of the Virtual Loadmaster Training System (VLTS) alongside Pennant's partners Capewell Aerial Systems LLC. The VLTS was very popular and attendees were eager to try out the VR trainer. As well as the VLTS, Pennant demonstrated the newly launched GFIT (Generic Fastener Installation Trainer), a new addition to Pennant's suite of generic trainers.

We look forward to attending CANSEC in 2020 and want to thank all those who stopped by the Pennant stand. If you missed us or would like any further information, please get in touch: sales@pennantplc.co.uk

Disclaimer

Pennant International Group plc published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 08:38:06 UTC
