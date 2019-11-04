Pennant International : New Video – Pennant Generic Maintenance Trainers

Pennant are excited to release our new video encompassing the full Generic Maintenance Trainers Range.

Our Head of Sales (Technical Training), Cliff, provides an insight into why Pennant's Generic Trainers range is suitable for both civil and military requirements. These training aids provide a blended solution that enable students to understand basic engineering principles, develop their hand skills and practice fault finding techniques in a controlled and safe environment.

To address the demand in the aviation industry for qualified engineers, Pennant have extensively mapped the training aids to aviation regulation standards such as EASA, EMAR, FAA, CASA MEA and City and Guilds.

Want to learn more? Watch the full video here.

We are continually reviewing the training market to identify any gaps or opportunities where the enhancement to an existing system or addition of a new product can expand our offering.

The upcoming WorldSkills event in Birmingham in November provides an opportunity to witness the GenSkill in action and visit our Pennant representatives stand.

If you have a query, please contact us at: sales@pennantplc.co.uk