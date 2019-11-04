Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Pennant International Group plc    PEN   GB0002570660

PENNANT INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC

(PEN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pennant International : New Video – Pennant Generic Maintenance Trainers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 05:00am EST

Pennant are excited to release our new video encompassing the full Generic Maintenance Trainers Range.

Our Head of Sales (Technical Training), Cliff, provides an insight into why Pennant's Generic Trainers range is suitable for both civil and military requirements. These training aids provide a blended solution that enable students to understand basic engineering principles, develop their hand skills and practice fault finding techniques in a controlled and safe environment.

To address the demand in the aviation industry for qualified engineers, Pennant have extensively mapped the training aids to aviation regulation standards such as EASA, EMAR, FAA, CASA MEA and City and Guilds.

Want to learn more? Watch the full video here.

We are continually reviewing the training market to identify any gaps or opportunities where the enhancement to an existing system or addition of a new product can expand our offering.

The upcoming WorldSkills event in Birmingham in November provides an opportunity to witness the GenSkill in action and visit our Pennant representatives stand.

If you have a query, please contact us at: sales@pennantplc.co.uk

Disclaimer

Pennant International Group plc published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 09:59:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PENNANT INTERNATIONAL GROU
05:00aPENNANT INTERNATIONAL : New Video – Pennant Generic Maintenance Trainers
PU
10/31PENNANT INTERNATIONAL : 31/10/19 - Contract Award
PU
10/28PENNANT INTERNATIONAL : 5 signs your training academy needs to invest in a GFIT ..
PU
10/23PENNANT INTERNATIONAL : Aeroskills & Engineering Training Day
PU
10/22PENNANT INTERNATIONAL : ADG OneStrand and Pennant Partnership
PU
10/21PENNANT INTERNATIONAL : Canada Attend the 2019 S1000D User Forum event
PU
10/08PENNANT INTERNATIONAL : Canada Attend DEFSEC
PU
10/02PENNANT INTERNATIONAL : New product video – Integrated Avionics Maintenanc..
PU
09/27PENNANT INTERNATIONAL : Canada partner with OneStrand
PU
09/24PENNANT INTERNATIONAL : Interim Results 2019
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 20,0 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 1,52x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,36x
Capitalization 30,3 M
Chart PENNANT INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Pennant International Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PENNANT INTERNATIONAL GROU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,84  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Henry Walker Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon Alick Moore Chairman
Gary Barnes Director & Finance Director
David Joseph Clements Secretary, Director, Director-Commercial & Risk
John Ponsonby Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PENNANT INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC-29.41%39
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION19.23%120 030
ACCENTURE33.48%119 532
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES19.89%117 049
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.24.30%70 636
VMWARE, INC.18.91%66 632
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group