Pennant International : New product – Virtual Loadmaster Training System (VLTS)

Pennant, alongside our partners Capewell Aerial Systems, are proud to announce the launch of the Virtual Loadmaster Training System (VLTS), another great addition to our Virtual Reality product suite.

The VLTS enhances the training curriculum by giving students experience in a range of scenarios from normal operations to the most critical airdrop emergencies.

Our new product is an immersive training aid, giving students a real-time experience in an advanced 3D virtual world that simulates a variety of different aerial delivery scenarios in a safe training environment.

Check out the new video here.

You can read more on the product page or email us for more information at: sales@pennantplc.co.uk