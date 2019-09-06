Log in
PENNANT INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC

(PEN)
Pennant International : New product – Virtual Loadmaster Training System (VLTS)

09/06/2019 | 05:47am EDT

Pennant, alongside our partners Capewell Aerial Systems, are proud to announce the launch of the Virtual Loadmaster Training System (VLTS), another great addition to our Virtual Reality product suite.

The VLTS enhances the training curriculum by giving students experience in a range of scenarios from normal operations to the most critical airdrop emergencies.

Our new product is an immersive training aid, giving students a real-time experience in an advanced 3D virtual world that simulates a variety of different aerial delivery scenarios in a safe training environment.

Check out the new video here.

You can read more on the product page or email us for more information at: sales@pennantplc.co.uk

Disclaimer

Pennant International Group plc published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 09:46:01 UTC
