PENNANT INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC

PENNANT INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC

(PEN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/20 08:07:00 am
68.5 GBp   -2.14%
10:07aPENNANT INTERNATIONAL : to attend DSEI & DEFSEC
PU
08/15PENNANT INTERNATIONAL : 15/08/19 - Director Dealing
PU
08/09PENNANT INTERNATIONAL : Trading Update
PU
Pennant International : to attend DSEI & DEFSEC

0
08/20/2019 | 10:07am EDT

DSEI - 10 to 13 September

Pennant will be attending DSEI at the Excel, London during the 10 to 13 September. Our Pennant representatives will be walking the floor.

If you would like to arrange a meeting with our team during the event please email: sales@pennantplc.co.uk and we will be in contact shortly.

DSEI is a world leading event that connects governments, national armed forces, industry thought leaders and the global defence & security supply chain.

DEFSEC - 1 to 3 October

Pennant Canada will be exhibiting at DEFSEC Atlantic in Halifax, Canada on the 1st to 3rd of October.

DEFSEC Atlantic provides a good networking opportunity for the Aerospace, Defence and Security industries. The team look forward to meeting with you, demonstrating and explain our software capabilities.

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Pennant International Group plc published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 20,0 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,57%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 1,26x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,13x
Capitalization 25,3 M
Technical analysis trends PENNANT INTERNATIONAL GROU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 70,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Henry Walker Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon Alick Moore Chairman
Gary Barnes Finance Director
Christopher Charles Powell Non-Executive Director
David Joseph Clements Secretary, Director, Director-Commercial & Risk
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PENNANT INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC-41.18%31
ACCENTURE38.42%124 357
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION18.80%119 629
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES14.37%113 467
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING28.86%73 319
VMWARE, INC.5.14%59 000
