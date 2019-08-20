Pennant International : to attend DSEI & DEFSEC

DSEI - 10 to 13 September
Pennant will be attending DSEI at the Excel, London during the 10 to 13 September. Our Pennant representatives will be walking the floor.
If you would like to arrange a meeting with our team during the event please email: sales@pennantplc.co.uk and we will be in contact shortly.
DSEI is a world leading event that connects governments, national armed forces, industry thought leaders and the global defence & security supply chain.
DEFSEC - 1 to 3 October
Pennant Canada will be exhibiting at DEFSEC Atlantic in Halifax, Canada on the 1st to 3rd of October.
DEFSEC Atlantic provides a good networking opportunity for the Aerospace, Defence and Security industries. The team look forward to meeting with you, demonstrating and explain our software capabilities.
