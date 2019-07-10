Log in
PennantPark Investment Corporation Schedules Earnings Release of Third Fiscal Quarter 2019 Results

07/10/2019 | 05:11pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PennantPark Investment Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: PNNT) announced that it will report results for the third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 after the close of the financial markets.

The Company will also host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday August 8, 2019 to discuss its financial results. All interested parties are welcome to participate. You can access the conference call by dialing toll-free (800) 239-9838 approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the call. International callers should dial (323) 794-2551. All callers should reference PennantPark Investment Corporation. An archived replay of the call will be available through August 23, 2019 by calling toll-free (888) 203-1112. International callers please dial (719) 457-0820. For all phone replays, please reference conference ID #6277390.

ABOUT PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORPORATION

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of second lien secured debt, subordinated debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PennantPark Investment Corporation undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. You should not place undue influence on such forward-looking statements as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made.

CONTACT:
Aviv Efrat
PennantPark Investment Corporation
(212) 905-1000
www.pennantpark.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
