PENNON GROUP

(PNN)
Pennon : Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM

06/25/2019 | 05:33am EDT

PENNON GROUP PLC

PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS 2019
AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1 Pennon Group Plc (the 'Company') announces that the following documents have been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority electronically via the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

  • Annual Report and Accounts 2019
  • Notice of Annual General Meeting
  • Form of Proxy

The Annual Report and Accounts 2019 and Notice of Annual General Meeting may also be viewed on the Company's website at www.pennon-group.co.uk

The Company will hold its 2019 Annual General Meeting at Sandy Park Conference Centre, Sandy Park Way, Exeter, Devon, EX2 7NN on Thursday 25 July at 2.30pm.

The following information in the Appendix to this announcement is as set out in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts 2019. It should be read in conjunction with the Company's Full Year Results announcement released on 30 May 2019 which included a set of consolidated financial statements, a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Company and its main trading subsidiary companies. Together these documents constitute the information required by Disclosure and Transparency Rule 6.3.5

Simon Pugsley
Group General Counsel & Company Secretary

25 June 2019

Disclaimer

Pennon Group plc published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 09:32:06 UTC
