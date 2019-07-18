Ofwat calls for £12-billion boost to water network investment

The Water Services Regulation Authority, Ofwat, said the targets of its "most far-reaching price review" ever included cutting pollution incidents by more than a third and reducing supply interruptions by almost two-thirds.

"... We are calling for extra investment of £6 million each and every day to improve the environment and provide services for a growing population. At the same time we expect to see customers' bills cut by an average of £50," Ofwat Chief Executive Rachel Fletcher said (http://pdf.reuters.com/htmlnews/htmlnews.asp?i=43059c3bf0e37541&u=urn:newsml:reuters.com:20190718:nRSR9494Fa).

Ofwat's proposals included an additional £12 billion, to be invested over and above business-as-usual costs and investments, to improve services for future generations including by building reservoirs, moving water to where it is needed most and protecting the environment.

