Pennon : Annual Report and Accounts

PENNON GROUP PLC

PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS 2020

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1 Pennon Group Plc (the 'Company') announces that the following document has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority electronically via the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Annual Report and Accounts 2020

The Annual Report and Accounts 2020 may also be viewed on the Company's website at www.pennon-group.co.uk

The Company will hold its 2020 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') at Peninsula House, Rydon Lane, Exeter, United Kingdom, EX2 7HR at 1pm on Friday 31 July 2020. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions placed on physical public gatherings, it is expected that the meeting will be held as a closed meeting. Further information will be provided in the Notice of AGM, which will be issued to shareholders shortly.

The following information in the Appendix to this announcement is as set out in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts 2020. It should be read in conjunction with the Company's Full Year Results announcement released on 4 June 2020 which included a set of consolidated financial statements, a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Company and its main trading subsidiary companies. Together these documents constitute the information required by Disclosure and Transparency Rule 6.3.5.

Simon Pugsley

Group General Counsel & Company Secretary

3 July 2020