Pennon : Block Listing Interim Review

Pennon Group PLC
01 August 2019
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date:1 August 2019
|
Name of applicant:
|
PENNON GROUP PLC
|
Name of scheme:
|
PENNON GROUP SHARESAVE SCHEME
|
Period of return:
|
From:
|
01/02/19
|
To:
|
31/07/19
|
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|
150,017
|
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|
601,618
|
Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|
148,955
|
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|
602,680
|
|
Name of applicant:
|
PENNON GROUP PLC
|
Name of scheme:
|
PENNON GROUP EXECUTIVE SHARE OPTION SCHEME
|
Period of return:
|
From:
|
01/02/19
|
To:
|
31/07/19
|
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|
14,663
|
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|
NIL
|
Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|
NIL
|
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|
14,663
|
|
Name of contact:
|
K Senior - Deputy Company Secretary
|
Telephone number of contact:
|
01392 443060
1 August 2019
www.pennon-group.co.uk
