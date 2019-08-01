Log in
PENNON GROUP PLC

(PNN)
Pennon : Block Listing Interim Review

08/01/2019 | 06:30am EDT
Block Listing Interim Review

Released : 01.08.2019 10:51:00

RNS Number : 5669H
Pennon Group PLC
01 August 2019

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date:1 August 2019

Name of applicant:

PENNON GROUP PLC

Name of scheme:

PENNON GROUP SHARESAVE SCHEME

Period of return:

From:

01/02/19

To:

31/07/19

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

150,017

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

601,618

Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

148,955

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

602,680

Name of applicant:

PENNON GROUP PLC

Name of scheme:

PENNON GROUP EXECUTIVE SHARE OPTION SCHEME

Period of return:

From:

01/02/19

To:

31/07/19

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

14,663

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

NIL

Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

NIL

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

14,663

Name of contact:

K Senior - Deputy Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

01392 443060

1 August 2019

www.pennon-group.co.uk

End transmission


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
BLRLIFSATAILIIA

Disclaimer

Pennon Group plc published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 10:29:01 UTC
