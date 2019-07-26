Pennon : Block listing application

Block listing application
Pennon Group PLC
26 July 2019
PENNON GROUP PLC
Application has been made to the UK Listing Authority for the admission of 601,618 ordinary shares of 40.7 pence each in Pennon Group plc to the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange for these securities to be admitted to trading as a block listing.
The application is being made in respect of the shares that may be required to be issued pursuant to the exercise of options under Pennon Group All-Employee Sharesave Scheme. Admission is expected to be effective from 30 July 2019.
