Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Pennon Group PLC    PNN   GB00B18V8630

PENNON GROUP PLC

(PNN)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 07/26 05:48:35 am
724.5 GBp   +0.71%
05:00aPENNON : Block listing application
PU
07/25PENNON GROUP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/18Ofwat calls for £12-billion boost to water network investment
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pennon : Block listing application

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 05:00am EDT
Block listing application

Released : 26.07.2019 09:47:00

RNS Number : 8621G
Pennon Group PLC
26 July 2019

PENNON GROUP PLC

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

BLOCK LISTING

Application has been made to the UK Listing Authority for the admission of 601,618 ordinary shares of 40.7 pence each in Pennon Group plc to the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange for these securities to be admitted to trading as a block listing.

The application is being made in respect of the shares that may be required to be issued pursuant to the exercise of options under Pennon Group All-Employee Sharesave Scheme. Admission is expected to be effective from 30 July 2019.

26 July 2019

www.pennon-group.co.uk


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ALSUNSWRKVABURR

Disclaimer

Pennon Group plc published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 08:59:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PENNON GROUP PLC
05:00aPENNON : Block listing application
PU
07/25PENNON GROUP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/18Ofwat calls for £12-billion boost to water network investment
RE
07/09Ofwat calls on water utilities to restrict shareholder payouts
RE
06/26PENNON : Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM
AQ
06/25PENNON : Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM
PU
06/25PENNON : Annual report and accounts 2019 and notice of agm
PU
05/31PENNON : South West Water owner Pennon's full-year profit jumps on waste recycli..
RE
05/30UK Utilities Called Upon to Return Billions Paid Due to Regulatory 'Blunder'
DJ
05/30PENNON : Full Year Results 2018/19 (Replacement)
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 1 459 M
EBIT 2020 371 M
Net income 2020 223 M
Debt 2020 3 163 M
Yield 2020 6,14%
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
EV / Sales2020 4,24x
EV / Sales2021 4,26x
Capitalization 3 022 M
Chart PENNON GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Pennon Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PENNON GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 782,31  GBp
Last Close Price 719,40  GBp
Spread / Highest target 20,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Loughlin Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Parker Non-Executive Chairman
Susan Jane Davy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Gillian Ann Rider Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Neil Cooper Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PENNON GROUP PLC3.84%3 772
ORSTED AS44.23%39 790
SEMPRA ENERGY29.18%38 349
ENGIE11.38%37 709
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-20.47%37 416
NATIONAL GRID PLC9.96%35 838
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group