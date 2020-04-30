Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Extension of Stock Repurchase Program

Log in
04/30/2020 | 02:06pm EDT

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richard A. Grafmyre, CEO of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: PWOD) has announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has authorized the extension of its repurchase plan.  The repurchase plan is for an additional year ending April 30, 2021 and allows for the repurchase of up to 723,000 shares of which approximately 29% has been repurchased to date.

Repurchases are authorized to be made by the Company from time to time at the prevailing market prices on the open market, in block trades or in privately negotiated transactions as, in management’s opinion, market conditions warrant.  Shares repurchased will be held in Treasury.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Jersey Shore State Bank, which operates seventeen branch offices providing financial services in Lycoming, Clinton, Centre, Montour, and Union Counties, and Luzerne Bank, which operates nine branch offices providing financial services in Luzerne County.  Investment and insurance products are offered through Jersey Shore State Bank’s subsidiary, The M Group, Inc. D/B/A The Comprehensive Financial Group.  Insurance products are offered through United Insurance Solutions, LLC, a joint venture that is a subsidiary of the holding company.

Note: This press release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” including statements concerning plans, objectives, future events or performance and assumptions and other statements, which are statements other than statements of historical fact.  The Company cautions readers that the following important factors, among others, may have affected and could in the future affect actual results and could cause actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company herein: (i) the effect of changes in laws and regulations, including federal and state banking laws and regulations, and the associated costs of compliance with such laws and regulations either currently or in the future as applicable; (ii) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies as well as by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, or of changes in the Company’s organization, compensation and benefit plans; (iii) the effect on the Company’s competitive position within its market area of the increasing consolidation within the banking and financial services industries, including the increased competition from larger regional and out-of-state banking organizations as well as non-bank providers of various financial services; (iv) the effect of changes in interest rates; (v) the effects of health emergencies, including the spread of infectious diseases or pandemics; and (vi) the effect of changes in the business cycle and downturns in the local, regional or national economies.  For a list of other factors which could affect the Company’s results, see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Item 1A.  Risk Factors,” set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

Previous press releases and additional information can be obtained from the Company’s website at www.pwod.com.

Contact:Richard A. Grafmyre, Chief Executive Officer
 110 Reynolds Street
 Williamsport, PA 17702
 570-322-1111e-mail: pwod@pwod.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
