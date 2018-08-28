Log in
PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC. (PWOD)
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

08/28/2018 | 04:04pm CEST

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richard A. Grafmyre CFP®, Chief Executive Officer of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ:PWOD) has announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a third quarter 2018 cash dividend of $0.47 per share. 

The dividend is payable September 25, 2018 to shareholders of record September 11, 2018. 

About Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc.
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank. The banks serve customers in North Central and North Eastern Pennsylvania through their retail banking, commercial banking, mortgage services and financial services divisions. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. stock is listed on the NASDAQ National Market under the symbol PWOD. 

Previous press releases and additional information can be obtained from the company’s website at www.pwod.com.

Contact:         

Richard A. Grafmyre, Chief Executive Officer
300 Market Street, Williamsport,  PA,  17701
(570) 322-1111
(888) 412-5772
pwod@pwod.com
www.pwod.com

Managers
NameTitle
Richard A. Grafmyre Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian L. Knepp President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
R. Edward Nestlerode Chairman
Michelle M. Karas Chief Operating Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Mark Beatty Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.-1.25%0
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-4.96%180 818
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%81 881
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP-0.84%60 217
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-11.51%52 903
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK-17.95%44 468
