PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.

(PWOD)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 02/26 11:27:43 am
43.62 USD   +2.06%
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
PENNS WOODS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

02/26/2019 | 11:01am EST

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richard A. Grafmyre CFP®, Chief Executive Officer of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ:PWOD) has announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a first quarter 2019 cash dividend of $0.47 per share. 

The dividend is payable March 26, 2019 to shareholders of record March 12, 2019. 

About Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc.
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank.  The banks serve customers in North Central and North Eastern Pennsylvania through their retail banking, commercial banking, mortgage services and financial services divisions.  Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. stock is listed on the NASDAQ National Market under the symbol PWOD. 

Previous press releases and additional information can be obtained from the company’s website at www.pwod.com.

Contact: Richard A. Grafmyre, Chief Executive Officer
  300 Market Street, Williamsport,  PA,  17701
  (570) 322-1111
  (888) 412-5772 
  pwod@pwod.com
  www.pwod.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Technical analysis trends PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Richard A. Grafmyre Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian L. Knepp President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
R. Edward Nestlerode Chairman
Michelle M. Karas Chief Operating Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Mark Beatty Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.6.21%0
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD7.78%190 184
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%84 835
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP14.55%57 294
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK21.63%52 223
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD4.43%50 703
