Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

08/27/2019 | 11:10am EDT

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richard A. Grafmyre CFP®, Chief Executive Officer of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ:PWOD) has announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a third quarter 2019 cash dividend of $0.47 per share. 

The dividend is payable September 24, 2019 to shareholders of record September 10, 2019. 

About Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc.
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank.  The banks serve customers in North Central and North Eastern Pennsylvania through their retail banking, commercial banking, mortgage services and financial services divisions.  Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. stock is listed on the NASDAQ National Market under the symbol PWOD. 

Previous press releases and additional information can be obtained from the company’s website at www.pwod.com.

Contact:Richard A. Grafmyre, Chief Executive Officer
 300 Market Street, Williamsport,  PA,  17701
 (570) 322-1111
 (888) 412-5772
 pwod@pwod.com
 www.pwod.com
  

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
