Penns Woods Bancorp : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Earnings

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Williamsport, PA - July 22, 2020 - Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWOD) Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. achieved net income of $6.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, resulting in basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.97. Highlights Net income, as reported under GAAP, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 was $3.8 million and $6.8 million,respectively compared to $4.2 and $8.2 million for the same period of 2019. Results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to 2019 were impacted by an increase in after-tax securities gains of $138,000 (from a gain of $18,000 to a gain of $156,000) for the three month period and $108,000 (from a gain of $70,000 to a gain of $178,000) for the six month period. The provision for loan losses increased $330,000 and $720,000, respectfully, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, to $645,000 and $1,395,000 compared to $315,000 and $675,000 for the 2019 periods.The increase is the result of the economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were $0.53 and $0.97, respectively, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.60 and $1.16 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. Return on average assets was 0.85% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 1.02% for the corresponding period of 2019. Return on average assets was 0.79% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 0.99% for the corresponding period of 2019. Return on average equity was 9.59% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 11.42% for the corresponding period of 2019. Return on average equity was 8.75% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 11.27% for the corresponding period of 2019. COVID-19 Activity Approximately one third of employees working remotely.

As of June 30, 2020, loan modification/deferral program in place to defer payments up to 90 days for principal and/or interest with $241.6 million in loan principal affected by this program.

All COVID-19 related loan deferrals meet the requirements to not be considered a troubled debt restructuring.

Participated in the Paycheck Protection Program ('PPP') by primarily utilizing third parties to service and place the loans.

Significantly reduced deposit rates during the latter half of March 2020 continuing through June 2020.

Increased the provision for loan losses due to the economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net interest margin compression expected to continue as the rate environment remains below historical levels.

Total paycheck protection program loans held at June 30, 2020 total $12.3 million. Net Income Net income from core operations ('core earnings'), which is a non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measure of net income excluding net securities gains or losses, was $3.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $4.2 million for the same period of 2019. Core earnings were $6.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $8.1 million for the same period of 2019. Core earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were $0.51 basic and diluted, compared to $0.60 basic and diluted core earnings per share for the same period of 2019. Core earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $0.95 basic and diluted, compared to $1.15 basic and diluted for the same period of 2019. Core return on average assets and core return on average equity were 0.81% and 9.19% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 1.01% and 11.37% for the corresponding period of 2019. Core return on average assets and core return on average equity were 0.77% and 8.52% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to 0.98% and 11.18% for the corresponding period of 2019. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of core earnings, core return on assets, core return on equity, and core earnings per share described in this press release to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release. Net Interest Margin The net interest margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 was 3.01% and 3.09%, compared to 3.39% and 3.37% for the corresponding periods of 2019. The decrease in the net interest margin was driven by a decrease in the yield of the investment portfolio of 64 and 63 basis points ('bps'), respectively, for the three and six month periods. Further compressing the net interest margin was the significant increase of interest-bearing deposits within the earning asset portfolio. These deposits carry a current yield of a few basis points with the balance steadily increasing as commercial customers have received PPP funding and retail customers have received stimulus funding. Rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities were decreased during the three months ended June 30, 2020 and will partially offset the decline in earning asset yield. Assets Total assets increased $126.9 million to $1.8 billion at June 30, 2020 compared to June 30, 2019. Net loans decreased $28.9 million to $1.3 billion at June 30, 2020 compared to June 30, 2019, as the COVID-19 business and travel restrictions curtailed various lending activities such as indirect auto, home equity, and commercial. Lending activity began to rebound as business and travel restrictions were lessened. The investment portfolio increased $17.9 million from June 30, 2019 to June 30, 2020 due to increases in the corporate and taxable municipal portfolios. Non-performing Loans The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans ratio decreased to 0.82% at June 30, 2020 from 1.12% at June 30, 2019 as non-performing loans have decreased to $11.1 million at June 30, 2020 from $15.4 million at June 30, 2019 primarily due to a commercial loan relationship that was partially charged-off during the fourth quarter of 2019. The majority of non-performing loans involve loans that are either in a secured position and have sureties with a strong underlying financial position or have a specific allocation for any impairment recorded within the allowance for loan losses. Net loan charge-offs of $312,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 impacted the allowance for loan losses, which was 0.96% of total loans at June 30, 2020 compared to 1.02% at June 30, 2019. Deposits Deposits increased $147.2 million to $1.5 billion at June 30, 2020 compared to June 30, 2019. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $95.6 million to $418.3 million at June 30, 2020 compared to June 30, 2019. Driving deposit growth was the receipt of PPP funding by commercial customers, stimulus funding by retail customers, and customers becoming more risk adverse and seeking safety in a bank deposit. Emphasis during 2020 has been on increasing the utilization of electronic (internet and mobile) deposit banking among our customers. Utilization of internet and mobile banking has increased since the start of 2020 due to these efforts coupled with a change in consumer behavior due to the business and travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Shareholders' Equity Shareholders' equity increased $8.1 million to $159.6 million at June 30, 2020 compared to June 30, 2019. The change in accumulated other comprehensive loss from $2.8 million at June 30, 2019 to $1.0 million at June 30, 2020 is a result of an increase in unrealized gains on available for sale securities (from an unrealized gain of $2,419,000 at June 30, 2019 to an unrealized gain of $4.2 million at June 30, 2020). The amount of accumulated other comprehensive loss at June 30, 2020 was also impacted by the change in net excess of the projected benefit obligation over the fair value of the plan assets of the defined benefit pension plan, resulting in a decrease in the net loss of $43,000. The current level of shareholders' equity equates to a book value per share of $22.66 at June 30, 2020 compared to $21.53 at June 30, 2019, and an equity to asset ratio of 8.68% at June 30, 2020 compared to 8.85% at June 30, 2019. Dividends declared for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 were $0.64 per share and $0.63 per share, respectively. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Jersey Shore State Bank, which operates seventeen branch offices providing financial services in Lycoming, Clinton, Centre, Montour, and Union Counties, and Luzerne Bank, which operates nine branch offices providing financial services in Luzerne County. Investment and insurance products are offered through Jersey Shore State Bank's subsidiary, The M Group, Inc. D/B/A The Comprehensive Financial Group. Insurance products are offered through United Insurance Solutions, LLC, a joint venture that is a subsidiary of the holding company. NOTE: This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ('GAAP'). Management uses the non-GAAP measure of net income from core operations in its analysis of the company's performance. This measure, as used by the Company, adjusts net income determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the effects of special items, including significant gains or losses that are unusual in nature such as net securities gains and losses. Because these certain items and their impact on the Company's performance are difficult to predict, management believes presentation of financial measures excluding the impact of such items provides useful supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. This press release may contain certain 'forward-looking statements' including statements concerning plans, objectives, future events or performance and assumptions and other statements, which are statements other than statements of historical fact. The Company cautions readers that the following important factors, among others, may have affected and could in the future affect actual results and could cause actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company herein: (i) the effect of changes in laws and regulations, including federal and state banking laws and regulations, and the associated costs of compliance with such laws and regulations either currently or in the future as applicable; (ii) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies as well as by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, or of changes in the Company's organization, compensation and benefit plans; (iii) the effect on the Company's competitive position within its market area of the increasing consolidation within the banking and financial services industries, including the increased competition from larger regional and out-of-state banking organizations as well as non-bank providers of various financial services; (iv) the effect of changes in interest rates; (v) the effects of health emergencies, including the spread of infectious diseases or pandemics; or (vi) the effect of changes in the business cycle and downturns in the local, regional or national economies. For a list of other factors which could affect the Company's results, see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including 'Item 1A. Risk Factors,' set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release. Previous press releases and additional information can be obtained from the Company's website at www.pwod.com. Contact: Richard A. Grafmyre, Chief Executive Officer 110 Reynolds Street Williamsport, PA 17702 570-322-1111 e-mail: pwod@pwod.com THIS INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO YEAR-END AUDIT ADJUSTMENT Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 18:00:02 UTC