Pennsylvania R E I T : Fashion District Delivers 'Uniquely Philly' Concept with Four Local Tenants

PHILADELPHIA , April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fashion District Philadelphia , a joint venture partnership between PREIT and Macerich, today announced four inaugural tenants for Uniquely Philly - a curated collection of local small businesses with authentic Philadelphia offerings. The local businesses will have an opportunity to establish and grow their brands in a highly trafficked shopping destination in the heart of Philadelphia . Fashion District collaborated with The Enterprise Center , a local organization founded by the Wharton Small Business Development Center , that seeks to better position high-potential, minority and female entrepreneurs in the economy. The Enterprise Center recruited and evaluated prospective tenants and presented recommendations to Fashion District for final selection.

To foster a collaborative environment, Fashion District and The Enterprise Center will offer a range of mentoring services including the development of business plans, design assistance and marketing support to drive business growth.

'With Uniquely Philly, Fashion District is working side by side with local entrepreneurs as they grow their company and make a meaningful impact in the community - further solidifying this project as a unique Philadelphia destination,' said Joseph Coradino , CEO of PREIT. 'This program is designed to foster opportunities for local retailers to raise their profile and connect with our city's shoppers. As their businesses grow, we hope to help expand their brick-and-mortar presence and welcome the next set of local entrepreneurs to Fashion District , to thrive alongside major, top-drawing national brands.'

Occupying approximately 4,647 square feet of the concourse level, Uniquely Philly will feature American Hats LLC , Dolly's Boutique, Duafe x the Sable Collective and South Fellini .

American Hats LLC

Created by Rev. Georgiette Morgan-Thomas , American Hats LLC uses high-quality materials to offer an assortment of hats to women and men as both a brand/retailer and as a wholesaler. A family-run business, American Hats LLC has been serving the Philadelphia region since 2015 with designs including church hats, dress and evening wear hats, fascinators, classy and casual headwear, vintage headwear and specialty hats for weddings and the Kentucky Derby - all manufactured in the U.S.

Dolly's Boutique

Owner Shani Newton has been operating Dolly's Boutique on Germantown Avenue for more than nine years. From daywear to formal attire, Dolly's Boutique caters to working women. Newton is passionate about helping her customers express themselves through fashion and making a positive impact in Philadelphia communities. As well, at Dolly's Boutique, women reentering society from homelessness or incarceration can obtain clothing free of charge to help them transition back into the workplace.

Duafe x the Sable Collective

Entrepreneurs Syreeta Scott and Shanti Mayers created a space for women of color to explore their narratives of joy, beauty and wellness with Duafe x the Sable Collective . A destination for holistic natural hair care and unique treasures, the boutique features homemade hair products as well as a collection of locally sourced, female-owned brands in clothing, jewelry, housewares and body care.

South Fellini

Operating on Passyunk Avenue for two years, South Fellini delivers quirky Philly-themed gear that appeals to both Philadelphians and tourists. Philadelphia natives Tony Trovarello and Johnny Zito first collaborated by designing parody Phillies T-shirts for local retailers in celebration of the 2008 World Series victory, and opened their first brick-and-mortar store in 2016.

'At The Enterprise Center, we're deeply committed to cultivating and investing in diverse and minority entrepreneurs as a way to foster collaboration that helps drive economic growth in communities,' said Della Clark , President & CEO of The Enterprise Center. 'Our partnership with PREIT in the development of Uniquely Philly will support community revitalization by providing opportunities for greater resources and exposure that benefits local small businesses.'

Uniquely Philly is an extension of Fashion District's commitment to giving back to the community as part of the center's Arts & Culture pillar. This complements Fashion District's three additional pillars- Style, Dining and Entertainment- to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience for shoppers, commuters and tourists in the Philadelphia region.

About Fashion District Philadelphia

Fashion District Philadelphia will deliver a robust retail and entertainment offering unlike any other in downtown Philadelphia . Spanning three city blocks, it will feature over 800,000 square feet of dynamic offerings, including flagship, traditional full price, off-price and branded outlet retail, destination dining and entertainment, along with public art and evolving cultural events. With a prime location in Center City , Fashion District Philadelphia is just steps away from Philadelphia's historic district and connected to Reading Terminal , the Pennsylvania Convention Center and SEPTA's Jefferson station - offering convenience and accessibility for millions of Philadelphia residents, commuters and visitors.

Fashion District Philadelphia is a joint venture partnership between Macerich and PREIT. For regular updates and more information, visit www.FashionDistrictPhiladelphia.com .

About PREIT

PREIT (NYSE: PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely populated eastern U.S. with concentrations in the mid- Atlantic's top MSAs. Since 2012, the company has driven a transformation guided by an emphasis on portfolio quality and balance sheet strength driven by disciplined capital expenditures. Additional information is available at www.preit.com or on Twitter or LinkedIn .

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States .

Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence on the West Coast , Arizona , Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has earned NAREIT's prestigious 'Leader in the Light' award every year from 2014-2018. For the fourth straight year in 2018, Macerich achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector, among many other environmental accomplishments. Additional information about Macerich can be obtained from the Company's website at www.Macerich.com .

